Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid ready to activate £43m clause in David de Gea’s contract

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the United custodian.

de Gea set for Manchester United exit

What’s the story?

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Real Madrid are all set to launch a bid of £43 million for Manchester United star shot-stopper David de Gea in the summer. The report further claims that de Gea’s contract, which was signed in September 2015, includes a clause that allows him to join the La Liga side for a fee of £43 million in the next two years.

It has also been reported that United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on keeping the Spaniard at the club and will try everything in his power to prevent Madrid’s advances.

In case you didn’t know…

Madrid have been long-term admirers of United’s goalkeeper. Back in the summer of 2015, an agreement for the transfer of de Gea had been reached between the two European giants. However, the deadline day deal collapsed due to paperwork not being submitted before the closing of the transfer window in Spain. Consequently, United tied down their star with a new four-year contract.

The heart of the matter

This summer could be the final chance for Los Blancos to land the 26-year-old goalkeeper. Although Zinedine Zidane’s men are in rousing form having been undefeated in 40 consecutive games, concerns over first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas’s consistency still remain.

On the other hand, de Gea has been United’s most consistent performer since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, winning the club’s Player of the Season trophy three times in a row. However, contrary to most beliefs, further reports have emerged that the Spaniard has a 12-month extension clause in his contract which the Red Devils are set to activate.

Also read: Arsene Wenger renews interest in Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata

Mourinho will do everything to keep the star custodian in his team and it is understood that De Gea is also set to receive a major wage boost. But with Madrid’s transfer ban being revoked, they are likely to pull out all the stops to bring him back to Spain.

What’s next?

If Real Madrid fail to land de Gea yet again, then they will turn their attention to Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian has been offered a new improved contract that is on par with what he will earn should he move to the Spanish capital. However, Courtois is yet to put pen to paper and his future at the club still remains uncertain.

Sportskeeda’s Take

De Gea is arguably one of the best goalkeepers, if not the best, in the world right now. Real Madrid have a history of signing world-class players and the Spaniard’s addition will only add to their already star-studded line-up. However, it remains to be seen if Mourinho can convince the goalkeeper to stay in England or not.