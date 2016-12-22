La Liga 2016/17: Luis Enrique says he had no doubts over Paco Alcacer, after striker nets his first goal for Barcelona

Alcacer finally found his finishing boots against Hercules

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique hailed the performance of his striker Paco Alcacer in the team’s 7-0 victory over Hercules in the Copa del Rey last night, after the €30 million summer transfer from Valencia scored his first goal for the club.

Since joining the club, Alcacer has struggled for game time owing to the scintillating form of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, but he finally made his mark after going goalless in 10 appearances prior to the Copa del Rey tie against the third-tier opposition.

“I have not felt bad for him because these are things that happen in football, although we were all looking forward to his first goal,” Enrique said. “We know him and he does not give us any doubts. I am content with the performance of Paco and for all the players.”

Enrique then went on to further praise the performance of the entire team, saying, “The team took the game very seriously. It cost them[Hercules] because they closed us down well but we had the necessary patience and good circulation to wear them down and create chances.”

Liberated Alcacer pushing for starting berth

Alcacer himself admitted to feeling liberated after the match, saying that he “needed” the goal. “I haven’t suffered,” he told journalists after the match, “I haven’t gone through a bad time, but I needed this goal. It’s my first goal wearing this shirt and it means a lot to me. It had been a long time since I’d scored and it was important to get my first goal. If you work well and then you score, you feel liberated.”

There were suggestions that Alcacer’s second half goal was actually offside, but the striker feels that it is only a case of overdue luck. “Until now I’ve lacked some luck but I don’t want to look back, I only want to look forward and I hope that everything goes as we wish.”

Alcacer joined Barcelona with the reputation of being one of the best strikers in Spain. While things have not gone as planned at the Nou Camp for the former Valencia man, he hopes to recreate the form which prompted Barca to bring him to the Camp Nou. The 23-year-old scored 13 goals for Valencia in the La Liga last season, after coming through the youth ranks and he has featured at every age group for the Spanish national team.