Luis Enrique snaps at reporter after being asked if Lionel Messi was unhappy at being substituted

The Argentine came off after just an hour of football on the pitch

by Rohit Viswanathan News 05 Feb 2017, 13:20 IST

Enrique rested Messi after 60 minutes yesterday

What’s the Story?

Lionel Messi was unusually substituted by Luis Enrique after about an hour of game time during the 3-0 win against Atheltic Bilbao last night. This is one of the more rare occasions this season when the little magician has been given a break by his manager.

But questions about whether he wanted to be substituted were inevitable after the game and Luis Enrique snapped when he was asked about the same. The reported questioned if the 29-year-old was upset after coming off to which Enrique replied with stern words.

“I will not comment, you always want the story but I don't want you to write this, I'm not going to give you this information.” Messi didn’t seem upset when he came off but he might have been slightly disappointed not have played the full 90 minutes.

In case you didn’t know...

This is only the second time Lionel Messi has been substituted this season. Since the start of September Messi has been named in the starting XI in ever game he was fit to play in. The last time he was substituted was against Atletico Madrid in the 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

Messi has also been directly responsible for 79% of goals scored by Barcelona this campaign which the club should not look upon with too much optimism. They cannot be ever reliant on the 29-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Luis Enrique has always had a fractious relationship with the reporters often responding angrily when there is a question he does not like. This occasion was no different but there is justification to response considering the question was about Messi.

It was a rare chance to give him rest considering they need him in almost ever game. Once again it was his goal that gave Barcelona a crucial two-goal cushion going into the break but Paco Alcacer finally got going with his first two goals in La Liga for the Catalans.

Enrique was right to withdraw Messi on the hour mark given Barcelona's congested fixture list. The reporter probably shouldn’t have pushed Enrique’s buttons in the press conference given Messi’s current contract situation as well.

What’s next?

Barcelona’s next fixture is against Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. The Catalans have a 2-1 lead from the away leg and will only need to avoid defeat to progress to the final of the competition.

Enrique rested Messi having one eye on the competition also taking into consideration the caliber of the opposition.

Sportskeeda’s take

Lionel Messi is probably not as upset as the reporter in the press conference suggested but he would have been slightly disappointed because he wants to play every minute of every game. That is the kind of player the Argentine is.