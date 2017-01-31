Best players in La Liga so far according to stats

Who are the stat leaders in La Liga for goals, assists, tackles and passing?

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 17:17 IST

The La Liga has crossed the midway stage and it has already thrown up plenty of interesting new performers and players. As always, there are also the usual consistent performers like Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who find themselves near the top for goals scored and assists.

However, the most surprising list in this slider is the tackler’s list which does not have even a single Real Madrid and Barcelona player. Without much ado, let us take a look into the top scorers, assist leaderboard, highest pass % accuracy and the tackles leaderboard of La Liga at the end of January.

Top Scorers

The La Liga season is well underway with all the teams having played 20 games (19 in the case of Real Madrid). As always the usual suspects like Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the race for the pichichi.

However, what makes the list interesting is the fact that some unfancied players like Iago Aspas, William Jose and Gerard Moreno have also had stunning seasons and catapulted themselves near to the top.

Some big names also miss out on the top 10. Players like Neymar, Bale, Benzema and Morata who are expected to be on the list have not made it. While Bale has been injured for a large part of the campaign, Neymar, Benzema and Morata have not had their shooting boots on so far this season.

Another refreshing aspect about the list is that only 3 out of the top 10 positions are taken up by Real Madrid and Barcelona players showing that the attacking power is slightly more evenly distributed this time around.

Here are the top 10 goalscorers in La Liga: