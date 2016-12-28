Luka Modric tops Barcelona fans' wishlist

The Croatian is admired by even the rivals...

The king of hearts

A Real Madrid player joining Barcelona or vice versa is one of those rare things that happen in this world. The transfer of Luis Figo from the Catalans to the capital club still has a bitter scent in the air among the Cules.

However, according to El Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona fans dream of a Real Madrid player to represent them: Luka Modric. In a poll conducted among 300 of Barcelona’s season ticket holders for the player that they desire the most, the Croat was the one that received the highest vote.

Not Cristiano Ronaldo. Not Gareth Bale. Not even Karim Benzema, a player that the Cules rate ever so highly. The admiration for the former Tottenham Hotspurs man is such that even the likes of Arsenal right-back and former Barcelona youth team player, Hector Bellerin, came in behind the Blancos’ midfield maestro.

Meanwhile, in another poll asking whether the Blaugranes could overturn the six-point deficit against Real Madrid, and astounding 84% believed that Lionel Messi and co. could indeed catch up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid. Indeed, the faith such that 54% of those people also think that the club has what it takes to win the treble this season.

With Barcelona being the only club ever to win two trebles, it isn’t surprising to see this level of optimism in their fans. The trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar has what it takes to push Barca to glory and the fans know that.

The love for Luka Modric among Barcelona’s fan base isn’t entirely shocking as well. Ever since Xavi departed from the club, and Andres Iniesta somewhat declining from this usual best, Barcelona have been lacking a midfielder that runs the game for them.

While Ivan Rakitic was bought to fill in the void left by Xavi, and he has done an admirable job thus far the difference in class of the two Croatian midfielders is clear for all to see.

Unfortunately for the Modric-loving Barcelona fans, the chances of the Real Madrid number 19 joining their club is almost null as the midfielder just recently signed an extension with the club that could see him play in the white till 2020—when he will be 35 years old.

The Spanish league is enjoying winter holidays and the action will resume once the new year arrives. With Real Madrid leading the league table with 6 points, it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona can protect their fans’ faith.