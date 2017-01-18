Manchester City planning to re-sign Geronimo Rulli to replace Claudio Bravo

Geronimo Rulli left Manchester City and completed a permanent switch to Real Sociedad this month.

Rulli made his loan move to Real Sociedad permanent this month

What’s the story?

Manchester City are plotting a move to re-sign their former player Geronimo Rulli from Real Sociedad to replace Claudio Bravo as the No. 1 goalkeeper at the Etihad, according to the Daily Mail.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Chelsea and Liverpool target Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart

Pep Guardiola allowed long-term stopper Joe Hart join Torino on a season-long loan deal and the England international was replaced by Claudio Bravo. The Chilean keeper arrived in England from Barcelona and was signed especially for his distribution skills.

However, things have not gone as per Guardiola and Bravo’s plan as he has conceded 14 goals from 22 shots faced, which is the worst record in the current list of goalkeepers in the Premier League.

In case you didn’t know...

Rulli was signed by City in 2016 from Deportivo Maldonado but was sent out on loan at Real Sociedad, where he had been on-loan for two years.

The Argentinian made his loan permanent this ,onth. He has been the first choice goalkeeper in San Sebastian-based club in the last three seasons and has been on loan since 2014, before joining them on a permanent transfer.

The heart of the matter?

The City manager is frustrated with Bravo’s display since joining them last summer. The Chilean international was not Guardiola’s first choice as he wanted to bring Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from his former club.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Why Pep Guardiola is struggling for results at Manchester City

However, the deal did not materialise and the Catalan manager ended up signing Bravo. The Chilean has struggled between the posts and his poor form has resulted in City dropping to fifth in the league table. Guardiola has no plans of including Hart in his plans and City could re-sign Rulli to become the club’s new No 1 in the summer.

Bravo will turn 34 before the end of the 2016-17 season, while the Argentine international, 24, has been impressive for Sociedad.

What’s next?

Guardiola’s interest in Rulli clearly indicates that there is no future for Hart at City. The England international, who has been a long servant at the Etihad will be forced to find a new club after the end of his loan spell at Torino.

Sportskeeda’s take

Guardiola should consider using Hart instead of signing a new goalkeeper. The Englishman’s experience in the Premier League can help City and their manager plug their leaky defence, which has let in 26 goals in 22 matches, which is the worst record among the top six teams.

(Video Courtesy: WorldOfFootballHD YouTube Channel)