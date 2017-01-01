Manchester City transfer rumour: Guardiola wants to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco in the summer

Real Madrid had already tried to sell Isco last summer.

Isco: In demand

What’s the story?

Pep Guardiola who took over at the Etihad this summer has shown interest in City’s long sought attacking midfielder, Isco. Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini wanted him, and now the Guardiola does too.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the Spaniard wants Isco in the next summer transfer market. The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager wants a clinical playmaker for his squad and he is now focused on adding Isco to his arsenal.

In case you didn’t know...

The Manchester Evening News revealed the Sky Blues’ front office are keen on making a deal with Isco’s current employer, Real Madrid. The general idea is that Real had tried to sell Isco last summer and thus there’s still a probability that the European champions will look to do the same this coming transfer window.

According to Diario Gol, along with City, Arsenal and Chelsea all are interested in bringing the Spanish midfielder to the Premier League. Isco has now become a priority target for Guardiola, with City seemingly ready to beat the Gunners to his signature.

The heart of the matter

With Yaya Toure going out of contract at the end of the season, another key cog in the midfield will be needed sooner or later. Also, with Silva turning 30, Guardiola may look to inject more youth into his side.

And Isco’s versatility makes him a prime Guardiola player. The 24-year-old Spaniard can play both centrally and even out on the wing.

The midfielder’s current contract expires at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, and Los Blancos are in a situation whether they either have to offer him a new contract to avoid him going for a free, or are forced to sell him.

The Spaniard has struggled this season under Zinedine Zidane, failing to get a regular first team spot. Isco has only started eight times in the league out of 15 games. The former 'Golden Boy' award winner has scored only twice this season, and it has now been two months since he last found the back of the net.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s no secret, that Pep has an affinity for midfielders, as he claimed recently, “I would sign a thousand of them if I had the chance.” However, Guardiola is already overloaded with midfield options, with Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho and Yaya Toure all vying for places.

But with Fernandinho’s sudden three-match suspension, it is now increasingly clear, that City needs more defensive midfield options to back up the Brazilian. It’s a task to which Isco is certainly capable.

Therefore, 24-year-old’s possible transfer is not as unnecessary or insensible as it might first appear.