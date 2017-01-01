EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough: 5 Talking Points

Two late goals ensured all three points for Manchester United.

01 Jan 2017

Pogba scored a late winner for Manchester United

Manchester United may be still a long way off the standards expected from them, but they sure seem to be on the right track. Last night, the Red Devils came from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Old Trafford. Grant Leadbitter had handed the away side the lead in the 67th minute against the run of play, but goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba in the span of a few minutes ensured United ended the year with a win.

They have now won 5 wins in the league on the bounce, and are level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand. With the top 4 in sight now, the red half of Manchester will be confident going into 2017 given the manner in which they have racked up the points and also the fact that they seem to have finally found their identity under Jose Mourinho.

It was a fitting way to commemorate Sir Alex Ferguson's 75th birthday, who was in the stands watching the game and looked visibly elated after the final whistle. The Scotsman, who had made late comebacks his trademark during his 26-year reign, had been to Carrington recently and it seems his interaction with the players might have something to do with the character and grit displayed by them yesterday as well.

#1 Michael Carrick is fundamental to this side

Fellaini came in for Carrick in the United team

Carrick was left out of this game due to a minor injury that he received during training, and his absence in central midfield was felt every moment. His replacement on the night, Marouane Fellaini, didn’t do much wrong, but he simply lacks the intelligence and the composure the Englishman brings to the side.

Jose Mourinho will be relieved to have the midfielder back in the side for the game against West Ham United on Monday. United are yet to lose a game this season with him in the side, and it is easy to see why. Middlesbrough had flooded the midfield at times, and there was simply no one to hold or play the ball from the back.

Manchester United are yet to offer Carrick a new contract, but he is an extremely important part of the squad even at 35 years of age. With Morgan Schneiderlin reportedly set to leave Manchester United this month, one wonders what will happen if the former Spurs man were to miss a few games in the second half of the season.