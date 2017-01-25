Transfer Rumour: Manchester United and Barcelona interested in 17-year-old Scottish wonderkid

Tony Gallacher is a left-back who plays for Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.

by nishant.jayaram Rumours 25 Jan 2017, 09:57 IST

Gallacher plays as a left-back for Scottish club, Falkirk (Image Courtesy: Official Falkirk Twitter)

What’s the story?

Barcelona, Manchester United and a host of European giants have been tracking Scottish defender, Tony Gallacher. The teenager currently plays for Scottish club, Falkirk, and reports from AS and The Sun say that Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool are also tracking the highly-rated player.

In case you didn’t know...

Gallacher joined the Falkirk youth academy at the age of 10, and has progressed through the ranks to feature in the first-team. The defender has made a handful of appearances for the club’s senior side and has turned out seven times for the Scottish club this season.

The youngster made his debut for Falkirk at the ripe age of 16 in a Scottish Cup match and has also featured thrice for the Scotland U-19 team. Gallacher is a left-back who is quick and athletic, and darts forward when given the chance.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona and Manchester United are two of numerous clubs that are tracking the teenager, with several Premier League clubs scouting him on several occasions. Falkirk manager, Peter Houston, is resigned to the fact that Gallacher may not stay for a long time at the Scottish club, but has said that they will sell only if a right bid comes in.

The Sun report states that Falkirk have put a £750,000 tag on the 17-year-old defender.

Alex Smith, Falkirk’s technical director, in an interview with Mail Sport, said that he is happy with the progress that the youngster is making, “We have known all the way through the academy that Tony was going to develop and eventually make that journey towards the first team. He has done that and played seven full games. He has also played with Scotland Under-17s and is now with the Under-19 squad.

“He is making progress we are happy with. And the progress that attracts the attention of these big English clubs.”

What’s next?

Manchester United, Stoke City and Everton are said to have sent scouts to watch the youngster and have reported back with glowing reviews of the left-back. Reports suggest that Stoke City had put in a bid of £100,000 in the summer transfer window which was rejected by Falkirk.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Gallacher is indeed a supreme talent but the Premier League and Barcelona may be a huge gap from the Scottish Championship. The teenager should instead move to a Scottish Premiership side and showcase his talent in Scotland’s highest league before moving to a foreign country.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are rumoured to be interested in the player and a transfer to either of those two sides would be the right move for Gallacher.