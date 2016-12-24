Transfer Rumour: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo a £14 Million target for Valencia

Will Rojo leave in January

Marcos Rojo has been a rock at the center of United’s defense in recent weeks as Manchester United continue their resurgence towards the top 4 of the Premier League. After losing Eric Bailly to injury it was assumed United would struggle in defense but Rojo and Jones have formed an unlikely partnership at the back.

Despite this, it looks very likely that the Argentine could lose his place in January. Jose Mourinho is looking to bring in reinforcements in the form of Victor Lindelof with his agent confirming the club have made a bid.

The Swedish international also bid an emotional goodbye in Benfica’s previous home game making it all the more likely the player will sign for the Red Devils in the coming weeks. With Bailly now back and fully fit Rojo might find himself out of a place in the squad.

Valencia who are still reeling from the loss of Shkodran Mustafi at the back are prepared to turn to Rojo to solve their defensive issues. The Spanish side are languishing in 17th place having conceded 29 goals already this season.

They are desperate to turn their campaign around and Rojo could be a perfect solution for their defensive woes. His versatility also makes him an attractive prospect and he could fit in the Spanish style of play pretty well.

The only problem that looms over this transfer going through is his current form. Even if Lindelof completes his transfer from Benfica, Mourinho is unlikely to change a winning formula immediately.

Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch is reportedly in England according to the Mirror to try and convince his representatives. Valencia value him at around £14 million but the price could go higher depending on how badly United want to keep him.

Jose Mourinho did not consider replacing Sir Alex

After Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down from his managerial throne at Manchester United, it was thought that Jose Mourinho could be a possible replacement having recently been ousted from the Real Madrid hot seat.

But the former Chelsea boss said it never crossed his mind to take over from the great Scot. Speaking ahead of the Sunderland game he said, “Not really, not really, I was in another club.When I am in a club I just think about the club and I don’t lose my time thinking about other things so not really.”

The Portuguese now has the job he always envisioned having and after a rough start seems to be turning things around slowly but steadily after a rough 3 years under David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal