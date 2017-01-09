EPL 2016/17: Manchester United hold key to Alexis Sanchez's future at the Emirates

Alexis Sanchez has been Arsenal's stand out performer in the Premier League so far this season.

Sanchez has been left frustrated by Arsenal’s performances this season

What’s the story?

If rumours circulating in the Spanish press are to be believed, Antoine Griezmann’s possible move to Manchester United could be a key factor in deciding Alexis Sanchez’s future at Arsenal. If the Red Devils manage to sign the French forward, Sanchez could become Atletico’s priority target in the summer according to Don Balon.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexis Sanchez has been the main man for Arsenal this season contributing thirteen goals and seven assists in just 20 appearances. The 28-year-old has produced several match-winning performances for the Gunners this campaign and has dug them out of difficult situations on numerous occasions.

Arsene Wenger’s men are currently fifth in the Premier League with forty-one points, eight points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Antoine Griezmann has also been in the news for a while now, being linked with a possible move to Old Trafford in the summer. The 25-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers in the La Liga for Atletico Madrid. Griezmann also spearheaded France to the Euro 2016 final held earlier this year and won both the European Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament trophies.

The heart of the matter

Sanchez’s future at the Emirates has come under immense scrutiny in the past few weeks following Arsenal’s frustrating 3-3 draw at Bournemouth last week. Frustration and disappointment were visible on the Chilean’s face at the end of the game.

His reluctance to sign a new contract has also added to the fans’ worries.

What next?

If Manchester United do end up signing Griezmann in the summer, Diego Simeone could use that money to lure Alexis Sanchez back to Spain. Although Arsene Wenger has assured fans of the Chilean's willingness to remain at the club, any further slip-ups from the Gunners in the league could force Sanchez to reconsider his future.

With Chelsea pulling away at the top of the table, Arsenal cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to book a Champions League berth. With their star player having second thoughts about his future at the club, the implications could hamper the mood in Wenger’s camp.

Sportskeeda’s take

Arsene Wenger has a lot on his plate at the moment. Given their position in the league table, the Frenchman cannot afford such distractions. In order to keep the Chilean at the club, Wenger must look to build confidence by ensuring his team are in the title race come the end of the season.