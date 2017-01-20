Transfer Rumour: Manchester United interested in young Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg

The teenage starlet has made a total of 26 appearances for Ajax where he has scored 11 goals and assisted 3 times.

Dolberg has been in sizzling form for Ajax

What’s the story?

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg. The club wants to bring in a young and natural all-round striker, and the Red Devils believe the young Danish forward is a perfect fit for the team.

The team has been monitoring the player and have decided to place a bid for him in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn’t know...

Kasper Dolberg is a 19-year-old forward who currently plays for Ajax. The striker made the move from Danish club Silkeborg IF in the summer of 2015 and has been impressive for the Dutch club so far. The teenage starlet has made a total of 26 appearances for Ajax where he has scored 11 goals and assisted 3 times.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Jose Mourinho plotting £70m bid for AS Monaco star Bernardo Silva

The player was spotted by legendary Ajax scout John Steen Olsen, who also discovered Christian Eriksen and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Kasper is an extraordinary talent," said Olsen. "I knew he would be a perfect player for Ajax. Kasper has exceptional qualities: speed, technique, intelligent play and good in the air."

The heart of the matter

After the departure of Memphis Depay and Morgan Schniederlin, Manchester United are now interested in bringing in a few world class players to further revamp their squad. The club has already made signing Atletico superstar Antoine Griezmann their top priority, but are at the same time looking at other players in the attacking department.

Their new target is the Danish teenager. The Red Devils have a pretty decent record of signing players from Eredivisie, with Jaap Stam and Ruud Van Nistelrooy being a couple of names that they signed from the Dutch league, who went out to become much-loved figures with the Old Trafford faithful.

What’s next?

Manchester United would definitely want someone to take the mantle from Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he retires. There is currently no stopping the Swede who is in brilliant form for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are not the only club monitoring the young striker as Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in him as well. The summer transfer window could definitely see a major bidding war if all 3 clubs go all out to sign the player.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Manchester United and Arsenal make enquiries for Dimitri Payet

The team currently have two exciting, young forwards in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who have both displayed their quality for United.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s too early to say if Dolberg could be a good signing for the club as he has played only half a season in the Dutch league. There have also been many players who have scored bags of goals in that league but failed in the Premier League.

(Video Courtesy: ScoutNationHD YouTube Channel)