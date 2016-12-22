Manchester United players bring Christmas cheer to kids at Manchester hospitals and hospice

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent time at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital

Manchester United stars took time off their busy festive period schedule and paid visits to three hospitals across the city. The Red Devils lightened up the moods of children who are forced to spend their holidays in hospitals by handing them surprise presents.

Members of the Manchester United squad dropped by the Francis House Children’s Hospice in Didsbury, The Christie Hospital in Withington and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Club captain Wayne Rooney and veteran midfielder Micheal Carrick visited the Francis House Children’s Hospice, an institution that supports children suffering from life-threatening conditions. The quartet of Eric Bailly, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and David De Gea travelled to the Christie Hospital in Withington to lift the spirits of young cancer patients and their families.

It was a pleasure to meet some inspirational people on the @MU_Foundation Christmas Hospital visits today pic.twitter.com/2NC9yXfiRV — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 21, 2016

The rest of the squad including summer signings Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent time at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, much to the delight of the children at the facility. “I’ve met Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini and it’s been amazing,” said Cameron, a fifteen-year-old patient at the RMCH.

“It’s just unbelievable them coming to see me, I was star struck, it was really unexpected and it’s good of them to take time out to come and see people.”

Our players spent Wednesday afternoon making Christmas dreams come true with @MU_Foundation. #MUFCXMAS pic.twitter.com/SrYrwJz73z — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2016

Our players spent the afternoon making Christmas dreams come true with @MU_Foundation. #MUFCXMAS pic.twitter.com/nAyRlcGvY7 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2016

The Red Devils squad interacted with their young fans, posed for photographs and handed them Christmas presents. The United players were happy that they were able to make Christmas a bit special for the children. “It’s nice to come here,” Rooney said at Francis house.

“I think you can see how important it is not just for kids but the parents and the nurses who work so hard to make sure the kids are looked after really well. I think it’s good for us to come down and see everyone, the kids will remember this and it will give them something to smile about.”

Spanish International Juan Mata said that it means a lot to bring a smile to the faces of the youngsters. “For us, it’s just a little break in our day but for them, it is such a great day. We all love to do this and see their smiles and to make them happier at least for one day at this difficult time, so we are very happy with what the club and Foundation do each year.”

World record signing Paul Pogba, who visited the RMCH, said: “Today we are just trying to make the kids smile and make them happy because they are having a hard time. We are lucky to be in good health so for us to be able to give the kids a little smile is special.”

Apart from Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City also visited various hospitals in the country. The Chelsea squad led by manager Antonio Conte dropped by the Westminster Hospital whereas Pep Guardiola and Manchester City travelled to the RMCH.

Meanwhile, the Tottenham Hotspur squad spent time with patients at the Whittington Hospital, Barnet Hospital and Princess Alexandra Hospital Hospital.