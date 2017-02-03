Manchester United recall young starlet from loan spell

A knee injury brings an end to James Wilson's Championship spell with Derby.

by gaurav.krishnan News 03 Feb 2017, 11:48 IST

James Wilson had impressed all on his debut at Old Trafford

What’s the story?

Manchester United have recalled striker James Wilson from Derby County, where he had signed on loan in August last year. The 21-year-old striker has returned to Old Trafford after spending a long spell on the sidelines having picked up a knee injury in October.

The Rams had hoped that he would return to action for them but that will not be the case as his loan at Derby has been cancelled by ‘mutual consent’.

In case you didn’t know...

Wilson came into the spotlight at Old Trafford soon after his debut in 2014. Ryan Giggs had handed the youngster with a start back when he was caretaker-manager of United for a brief period of time.

The forward scored two goals on his debut against Hull in a 4-0 win for United. However, since then he has failed to break into the first team and was loaned out to Brighton earlier and Derby at the beginning of this season. The youngster has made 15 appearances for his parent club, scoring 3 goals while scoring 5 in 25 appearances for Brighton last season.

The heart of the matter

James Wilson made just four league appearances for Steve McLaren’s Derby side this season and his loan has now been terminated 3 months after his injury. He sustained an injury to his knee in training and was expected to miss the whole season, prompting the club to end the agreement.

Wilson has now returned to Old Trafford where he will continue his rehabilitation following a successful surgery last year.

Sportskeeda’s take

The 21-year-old Wilson did shoot to fame instantly after his debut but since then has averaged a goal every six games in the Championship – which is not a good return. He has played very little football this year and must look to get back to match fitness after this long spell on the sidelines.

However, with Jose Mourinho managing at Old Trafford, Wilson might not get opportunities to play under the Portuguese boss anytime soon, unless he impresses in training. He looks like a player who isn’t of the same calibre as his peers in the same age bracket, hence he could play a very limited role at his parent club.

