Manchester United to relocate more than 2,000 season ticket holders to make room for disabled fans

The number of seats for disabled fans will increase as United make modifications to Old Trafford

Martin Emery’s family were unable to sit together at a match last season due to the club's disabled access policy

What’s the story?

Manchester United have announced that as many as 2,600 season ticket holders will be relocated at Old Trafford as they expand the section for disabled fans to increase the number of seats by 300 before the start of the 2017/18 season. The club will first relocate 800 fans next season followed by 1,600 in the two years after.

Currently, only one stand behind the goal has seats for disabled fans. The expansion will see the entire region behind goal – the East Stand – as well as parts of the South and North Stand accommodate seats for disabled supporters.

“Old Trafford is a home for all United fans and these changes will help many more of our loyal disabled supporters to attend games to watch their heroes,” said Richard Arnold, Manchester United’s Group Managing Director.

“Manchester United prides itself on its work in this area for more than 25 years, and will continue to ensure that it remains at the forefront of our thinking."

In case you didn’t know...

The CMS Select Committee report into Accessibility in Sports Stadia had tasked Premier League clubs with enhancing access and facilities for disabled fans in stadiums across the country. With respect to design, the challenges lie in some of the older grounds as architects and consultants work on the best way forward before modifications to the seating area.

Clubs are trying to make changes before August 2017 after which a report will be made on the progress made. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association (MUDSA – formed in 1989) will be consulted for the modifications at Old Trafford.

The new-look Old Trafford when the modifications are made (Image credit: Premier League)

The heart of the matter

Most of the modifications are centred around building platforms that give ease of access to fans in wheelchairs. This will also include the expanding of vomitories (the entrance and exit to the stand) in these stands. It will also see new amenity seats for other disabled fans.

Old Trafford has designated areas for fans in wheelchairs so they could sit alongside family and friends at the stadium with wheelchair spaces located in the south-east corner of the stadium. The club also has a Changing Places facility and an Ability Suite – a matchday lounge that provides access to refreshments, accessible toilets and a large TV.

What’s next?

Old Trafford has 55,000 season ticket holders and relocating fans around the 75,600 capacity stadium within the next two seasons will be a tough task. The club are already working to find similar seats in a similar section without forcing the fans to shell out extra cash for the season ticket.

A home for all Reds. We’re making Old Trafford more accessible for fans like Christian.



More: https://t.co/WtG1nNgfsf #allredallequal pic.twitter.com/v6olakX3V3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 24, 2017

Fans will also be given the chance to relocate groups of season ticket holders together. The club is also working with supporters’ groups and fan forums to ensure all the improvements consider the issues of all affected fans.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is certainly a welcome move to make it easier for disabled fans to access the stadium and enjoy the game. For far too long, there have been complaints from disabled supporters and families (across the country and not just at Old Trafford) who cannot watch a game together due to very limited seats. Expanding the section will definitely allow more fans and their families to enjoy the matchday experience without any hassles.