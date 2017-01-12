Manchester United rumour: Marouane Fellaini's exit rumours quashed as Jose Mourinho triggers extension clause

Fellaini has had offers from China, but it looks like he's here to stay.

by Sinjan Ballav Rumours 12 Jan 2017, 11:08 IST

Mourinho shows trust in Fellaini

What’s the story?

According to reports from BBC Sport, Manchester United have triggered an extension clause in Marouane Fellaini’s contract which would keep him at Old Trafford until 2018. The Belgian was signed in 2013 by David Moyes from Everton for £27.5m with the Belgian penning a four-year deal with a clause of extending for one further year.

Amidst rumours of offers from China and several other clubs, Manchester United decided on using the right to extend his reported £120,000-a-week contract after Jose Mourinho made it clear that he puts his trust on Fellaini in spite of the recent criticism he has drawn from the Old Trafford faithful.

In case you didn’t know…

Fellaini has been a bit-part player for Manchester United ever since David Moyes’ departure from Old Trafford. The big Belgian never really managed to cement a starting place under Louis Van Gaal and even after a strong start to the season had drawn the ire of the United faithful owing disappointing performances in recent times.

He drew serious criticism from Manchester United fans because of his performances and knack of committing silly fouls at inappropriate times like he did in against his old side Everton as the Toffees snatched a late penalty via a Fellaini foul.

In recent weeks, it was reported that there were several Chinese Super League clubs were willing to offer Fellaini a big money move to China but United have now reportedly triggered the extension clause which would keep him at the club till 2018.

The heart of the matter

Marouane Fellaini seems to be a favourite of United boss Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager defending him on a number of occasions over the past couple of months. Just a month after he was booed at Old Trafford, Fellaini seemed to repay all of the criticism hurled out to him by scoring a goal in United’s EFL Cup semi-final win over Hull and running over to Mourinho to thank him for his solidarity as the fans chanted his name.

It is evident that the manager trusts him and with Morgan Schneiderlin nearing an agreement to join Everton for £24m, Marouane Fellaini is expected to have a bigger role at Old Trafford in the days to come.

What Next?

Marouane Fellaini will have grown in confidence after his goal in midweek. However, he must maintain his performance levels for United or face the wrath of the supporters yet again. Fellaini is one of the most hated players currently, because of his over-the-top physical play, and it looks like even Manchester United fans wouldn’t hesitate to turn against him.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Marouane Fellaini’s contract extension seems justified on the part of United in order to guarantee their investment and enable a sell for a fee at the end of the season. However, it is more because of Fellaini’s inclusion in Jose Mourinho’s plans for this season and the next.

However, for Manchester United fans, it is another year of holding their nerves and hoping Fellaini doesn’t do anything silly when he’s on the pitch.