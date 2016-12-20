Transfer Rumour: Manchester United scouting Benfica right back Nelson Semedo

Semedo earned his first international cap last year

Benfica right back Nelson Semedo is a transfer target for Manchester United as the English club look to revamp their defence and have made their backline a priority in the upcoming transfer window. The management is not happy with the team's performances and want to shake things up at the back.

The right-back, whose name translates roughly to 'Without Fear', is on Bayern Munich's radar as well. The player’s buy-out clause is at £54m, but not many expect the bidding war to land that mark.

Also Read: Manchester United transfer rumour: Jose Mourinho to swoop in for Real Madrid defender Pepe

The 23-year old earned his first international cap with Portugal last year but has been out for quite a long time with injury. The player is best remembered for his goal against Besiktas during Benfica's Champions League fixture against the Turkish. The Portuguese defender is known for being an attacking defender and is equally good defensively.

Semedo has played 23 games so far this season, and been in good form. Benfica are the top of the league table, with a 1 point lead over rivals, Porto, and have a game in hand. Rui Vitoria's side have an early lead in the league table.

David Alaba, Victor Lindelof, and Jose Fonte have all been linked to Manchester United, as Mourinho considers ideas to tighten up his defence.

(Video Courtesy: Scout Nation YouTube Channel)

January could see many exits from Old Trafford

A number of Manchester United players are currently under fire, and the club is also hoping to shift the ‘deadwood’ out of the club as quick as possible.

The manager was questioned over his plan for the next window, and he admitted that he will never stop a player from leaving Old Trafford. "I am quiet and calm and see what happens. As I was saying, I would like to keep my squad the same. But as a manager I never feel I have the right to stop people to try to be happier and to try to give a different direction for their careers.

“So if the conditions are right for the club and that moment arrives during the month of January, then we will have to react so let's see what happens. But if you ask me in this moment, am I waiting for someone to be here on January 1, or are we chasing some player because on that date we want to have here a new player? Not at all."

Also Read: Manchester United transfer rumour: Jose Mourinho willing to sell Memphis Depay for just £12 million

Manchester United, meanwhile, are sixth on the table, and after 17 games have only 30 points. They are 13 points off the top, and with leaders Chelsea seemingly running away with the title; worrying times in Manchester.