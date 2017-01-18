Transfer Rumour: Manchester United serious about signing Antoine Griezmann in the summer

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 18 Jan 2017, 19:41 IST

Antoine Griezmann could soon be a Red Devil

What’s the story?

Manchester United are reportedly firming up their interest in signing Atletico Madrid and France forward, Antoine Griezmann. With a view to sign him in the summer, the club see him as the next big superstar to join their roster for the upcoming 2017/18 season, according to Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a few forwards in the coming transfer window. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney in their 30s, the club are moving quickly to lure some of the biggest names in world football so as to ensure continued success at the Theatre of Dreams.

Griezmann, meanwhile, revealed that the only reason he’ll leave the Vicente Calderon is if manager Diego Simeone does. “The only doubt (I would have about staying at Atletico Madrid) would be if Simeone leaves for PSG or wherever,” he told French media. “I called him before extending my contract and he confirmed to me that he was staying. I can learn a lot from him.”

In case you didn’t know...

Simeone has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid – a development that’s come about after failing to win two UEFA Champions League finals. The Argentine is said to be interested in returning to Inter Milan as manager – a club where he spent a lot of time as a player.

The instability that could arise at the Madrid club, with Simeone’s exit, could benefit Manchester United greatly. Having already spent a record sum in signing Paul Pogba from Juventus at the beginning of the current season, United are legitimately interested in signing his compatriot, Griezmann.

The heart of the matter

With Rooney slowly finding out the limits of his own body at 31, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic turning 35 recently, the Red Devils are in dire need of some young attacking blood who could reinvigorate the club in the years to come.

Agreed they have Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, but should the club decide to go ahead with only the three of them, they’ll be lacking a serious amount of experience for when it might be needed the most – when they mount a challenge for the title.

Their pursuit of Griezmann is a logical choice given he’s 25, has played in the final of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA European Championships with France. He’s a proven goalscorer and has been regularly touted as one of the best all-round forwards in the game currently.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Given the marketing spree Ed Woodward has been on recently for United, and Jose Mourinho’s history of lavish expenditure, it’s no surprise the club are interested in signing Griezmann. With the kind of money at their disposal and their ever-growing fan base, they can afford to splurge massive amounts in consecutive transfer windows.

Should Rooney or Ibrahimovic show any signs of tiring soon, the Manchester club will pounce on the opportunity to sign the 25-year-old.