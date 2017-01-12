Manchester United transfer rumour: Jose Mourinho targeting four new signings next summer

A look at some of the players that Mourinho wants at Old Trafford.

Griezmann is the main target for the Red Devils this summer

What’s the story?

Jose Mourinho has revealed that the Manchester United is ready to splash the cash in the summer transfer window as they prepare for an overhaul at the club. If rumours are to be believed, the Red Devils have targeted four players and will ensure that the club goes all out to get them.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko are said the players that are being monitored and Mourinho is hell bent on getting them.

The Portuguese manager has confirmed that United will not be making any major signing this winter transfer window and are only in the market to offload players. Mourinho in an interview to Sport TV said, “I am convinced that in this winter market we will be sellers and not buyers...We want to raise pounds to attack in the summer, as we did this year with the contract of four players.”

In case you didn’t know...

Antoine Griezmann has long been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams and now it looks like that next summer is going to be the time when the Frenchman finally arrives on English shores.

Lindelof and Semedo meanwhile were both rumoured to be gearing for a move to Manchester United this January. However, as things stand, that might only now happen next summer. The club has decided that the proceeds from the sales in the winter window will help them to further expand their transfer kitty and ensure that there are budget issues in the summer.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to return to their glory days that they last enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson. The manager is convinced that the squad needs to be injected with more world class players who have the necessary experience to get United back among the European elite.

Mourinho has already made it very clear that certain players will not make the cut at United. Frenchman Morgan Schneiderlin has already been linked several times with Everton and will in all probability move to the blue side of Merseyside to play under former manager Ronald Koeman. Former PSV star Memphis Depay has also been shown the door, however, his destination has still not been revealed.

What next?

According to rumours, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazers have already given the go-ahead to Mourinho but have added a condition that the players who have no role at the club be moved immediately.

The players that are being targeted by the club will cost them upwards of £150m, which is obviously a huge sum. The club will face stiff competition from other teams since most of these players have also been linked to clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea, who have massive financial backing from their owners.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United fans will definitely be delighted if their club is able to grab the above-mentioned players. The supporters will also be extremely impressed by the Portuguese manager’s foresight and vision when it comes to transfers.

At the end of the day, only time will tell how exactly the situation transpires. But for now, Manchester United are ready to spend big in the summer transfer window.