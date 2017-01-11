Manchester United transfer rumour: Marouane Fellaini becomes a transfer target for Chinese Super League clubs

Marouane Fellaini has received a lot of stick from Manchester United fans for his unnecessary errors on the field.

Will Jose Mourinho let Marouane Fellaini leave?

What’s the story?

After luring in big name players from the biggest clubs in Europe, Chinese super clubs are now targeting, Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini according to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

The 29-year-old midfielder is among many Belgian international’s linked with a move to The Red Dragon including the likes of Christian Benteke, Radja Nainggolan, Moussa Dembele, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens. Although the aforementioned ruled out a move to the far east anytime soon, Fellaini could still make a move away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United are also said to be looking for a replacement for the big Belgian with a much younger and established midfielder in order to get back in the race for the Premier League title.

In case you didn’t know...

Several high profile players like Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel (Fellaini’s fellow national) have signed for major clubs in the Chinese Super League.

After being signed by David Moyes three years ago, Fellaini hasn’t really impressed nor made any significant contribution to the club. The former Evertonian has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils throughout all competitions and has only one goal to show for it which came against Hull City in the EFL Cup held on Tuesday.

Fellaini came on in the second half of the game and scored minutes before the end of 90 minutes and ran across to embrace Jose Mourinho for the faith he has kept in his despite the turmoil he has been facing with the fans.

The heart of the matter

Fellaini has been suffering the wrath of several Manchester United fans over the last weeks after disappointing performances only made worse by giving away a penalty against his former club, Everton in their last meeting.

Despite him committing unnecessary fouls on several occasions, Jose Mourinho has backed the lanky midfielder to come back from his horrible showing. But this did not go well with most of the club’s fans who believe, Fellaini lacks the skills and characteristics to be representing Manchester United. With so much going around Fellaini, reports of him being targeted by Chinese clubs does not come as a big surprise.

What next?

Having received a major boost in confidence with the goal against Hull on Tuesday, Fellaini could possibly stick around till the end of the season with backing from Jose Mourinho. But once the summer transfer window opens, there is no guarantee of the big Belgian staying put at Old Trafford.

Sportskeeda’s take

Fellaini is known for his physicality rather than his abilities with the ball and at this moment of time, Manchester United should be looking for players with a lot more skill and talent than just a physical presence in the midfield. With Chinese clubs willing to pay big amounts of money even for mediocre players from the Premier League, selling Fellaini doesn’t sound like a bad idea.