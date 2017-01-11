Manchester United transfer rumour: Real Madrid set asking price for James Rodriguez at £52 million

Juventus and Chelsea are also interested in signing the 25-year-old playmaker.

Florentino Perez have set the asking price for Rodriguez at £52m

What’s the story?

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez will leave the club next summer after having a fall-out with current manager Zinedine Zidane. Furthermore, Spanish news outlet Don Balon have claimed that Madrid have set an asking price of £52 million for the Colombian playmaker.

The report also adds that English giants Manchester United are interested in bringing Rodriguez to Old Trafford but they are only willing to spend around £35 million for the 25-year-old.

In case you didn’t know…

James Rodriguez arrived at the Spanish capital after a spectacular World Cup in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of £63 million. After a good first season in which he scored 13 goals in 29 La Liga appearances, his performance has dipped.

Manchester United have been interested in the player since his days at Porto. This time, though, United do have a trump card at hand. Both Jose Mourinho and Rodriguez are represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, and the United boss shares a good relationship with the agent.

The heart of the matter

As reported earlier, Rodriguez has had a fall-out with Zidane. Many believe that he is a victim of the current circumstances. With Real Madrid performing so well with the new players, it is difficult for the manager to fit him into the starting line-up. Persisting injury problems have not helped his cause either as he has gradually fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernebau.

The situation now seems to be beyond the point of any return. This has led Florentino Perez to quote an asking price of £52 million for the Colombian as he looks to cut down his loss.

Reports had also suggested that the player himself is keen on a move to United and talks have already begun with Ed Woodward, the executive Vice Chairman of the Red Devils. Although Juventus and Chelsea are also interested, it is believed that United are well in the lead to sign Rodriguez.

What next?

What is surprising is that only last week Rodriguez had confirmed that he would not be leaving the club. With football, the future is always unfathomable. However, it is almost certain that the player will move in the next summer.

Sportskeeda’s take

A player of Rodriguez’s quality will definitely attract a lot of interest from the top European clubs. However, this is not the first time that it has been speculated that Rodriguez is on his way out and a move might not materialise after all.

In any case, he will be a quality addition to any side and an asking price of £52 million seems to be justifiable.