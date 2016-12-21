Manchester United transfer rumour: West Ham plot audacious January loan move for Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford

Neither Rashford nor Martial has been able to adapt on the flanks

West Ham United are desperately looking to add some firepower who is capable of helping the club climb up the Premier League table. It is widely being reported that the club will make audacious bids to take either Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Slaven Bilic wants to sign proven Premier League players in the winter transfer window and has targeted United, Chelsea and Liverpool starlets who do not feature in the first team on a regular basis.

Chelsea have already expressed their reluctance of allowing West Ham’s loan target Michy Batshuayi to leave in the winter. The Hammers have lined up Daniel Sturridge as a potential loan arrival and will also enquire about the availability of Martial and Rashford.

However, it is highly unlikely that United boss Jose Mourinho will let either of the two leave despite the fact that neither feature in the first-team on a regular basis. While Rashford has not started for the Red Devils since late November, Martial has failed to cement a first-team spot.

The 19-year-old English striker has failed to adapt on the flanks and has been told to improve by Mourinho. Rashford has not scored a goal since his goal in the 4-1 victory against Leicester City. West Ham will give the youngster an opportunity to play in his preferred central forward position and more importantly, a guaranteed first-team spot.

Martial did not feature in the starting line-up of United’s last two games. He was United’s highest scorer in his debut season in England and showed a lot of promise. The 21-year-old French forward’s form has somewhat dipped since then, having not been able to flourish on the flanks.

It was earlier reported that Martial feels that consistency is his biggest problem. He said, “I think consistency is my big problem. I have a tendency to have a good 35 minutes and I drop in the last 15. I think it’s mostly an endurance thing. I’ve improved my endurance a lot, but I know that if I improve it even more, I’ll be able to progress.”

At West Ham, he will be given plenty of opportunities to prove his mettle. This said, there is a very slim chance of United letting go either of their youngsters. Even the Hammers know that the odds are not on their side and the only realistic option is Batshuayi, that too if the Belgian asks Chelsea for a loan move to garner first team experience.