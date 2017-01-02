Manchester United transfer rumours: Jose Mourinho eyes £80million bid for Harry Kane

While United have their own talismanic forward in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they still require someone for the future.

Manchester United ready to break the bank for Harry Kane?

What’s the story?

Manchester United are more than ready to break their bank as they look to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford. A supposed bid of £80m is on the cards as per reports in the British media. While United have their own talismanic forward in the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they still require someone for the future.

And Jose Mourinho believes that Kane can meet the demands of the Old Trafford crowd. The Tottenham striker has progressed leaps and bounds and last season saw him end up as the Premier League’s top scorer.

In case you didn’t know...

The Spurs striker having begun his youth career at Ridgeway Rovers was at one time a part of the Arsenal youth academy. At the time, he was released by the club after a solitary season and last year Wenger did express his disappointment at letting the player go.

Over the years after a lot of trials and tribulations with other clubs on loan, Kane has established himself in the Spurs first team. Loan spells with Leicester City, Leyton Orient have only strengthened his resolve and that was evident when he was trying to break into the Spurs first team.

His grit and determination deservedly earned him a place and since then he has been a focal point of attack for the Spurs team. And recognition has come his way in the form of awards such as Player of the Month. His goal scoring exploits last season also earned him the Golden Boot.

Heart of the matter

The Englishman is one of the youth products who has established himself in the Spurs team under the tutelage of Pochhetinno. The striker has seen his stock rise and with a tally of 59 goals in 100 appearances for Spurs, one expects him to kick on in the year 2017.

Currently, the striker is on a run of 10 goals in his last 11 appearances and will hope to extend his scoring run against league leaders Chelsea who are next up.

Kane did express his disappointment at the club’s Champions League exit. However, since then, the form of this Spurs side has picked up with Kane becoming an essential feature.

What’s next?

Spurs were spot on in their approach against Watford on Sunday where they ran out 4-0 winners. The English duo of Delle Alli and Harry Kane were on target as they grabbed a brace each.

While the Hornets may be sucked into a relegation battle given their disparaging form, they will quickly have to regroup ahead of their trip to the Brittania Stadium. Spurs, on the other hand, will prepare themselves for the London derby when they welcome Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

Sparks are expected in a fixture which will see two teams renewing their rivalry. The first fixture served up quite an encounter, although Chelsea ran out as winners after coming back from an Eriksen goal. One can expect a similar thrill in this upcoming derby.

Sportskeeda’s take

The move is an unlikely possibility in the upcoming window given that the Spurs striker signed a new contract with his club only in December. According to various reports, the new contract has ensured that the English international will be earning wages around the £100,000-a-week mark.

The contract runs till 2022 and depending on Spurs performances over the course of this season, Kane’s move to United is highly unlikely. At the time of signing the new contract, Kane revealed his delight stating, “To sign another contract is a special feeling. We’ve got a great, young squad and the club is moving in the right direction.”

Whether the direction remains the same for the Englishman will be revealed once the summer transfer window opens. Circumstances are bound to change by then and do expect this possible move to be pursued further.