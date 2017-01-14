EPL 2016/17 - Manchester United vs Liverpool - Combined XI

Manchester United host Liverpool in what promises to be an absolute cracker.

by Sumedh Opinion 14 Jan 2017, 11:39 IST

Rivalries will be renewed as Manchester United host Liverpool tomorrow

The time has arrived again for the biggest game in English football as Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United tomorrow evening.

A lot has changed since the two teams met last year at Anfield. Jose Mourinho has settled in well at his new job with his side now going 15 games unbeaten in all competitions. Liverpool too have been consistently churning out results which puts them in the second spot on the league table, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

This might not be the best time for the Reds to face a resurgent, in-form United team, with Klopp’s side missing Sadio Mane, who has flown out to Gabon for the AFCON, and the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip just returning from injuries.

Liverpool have a dismal record at Old Trafford where they have won just three times in the Premier League era. However, Mourinho has won just one out of six encounters against Jurgen Klopp's teams in the past.

A lot is riding on this fixture and the result will have huge repercussions on the title race. Let's take a look at the combined eleven from the two sides based on fitness, availability and current form:

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

De Gea has been United’s saviour on many occasions in recent years

An easy option to choose when, on one side there is the best goalkeeper in the league, and on the other, there are two keepers who are yet to cement their place in the side.

Mignolet has done well since coming back to the frame last month while Karius was Liverpool's best player in their semifinal loss to Southampton in midweek, however, de Gea is on an altogether different level and easily makes it into in this lineup.

Left-back - James Milner

If someone was having a look at Milner for the first time this season, he or she would have thought that this lad is a seasoned fullback and has mastered his role to the tee. Such is the character of the former Manchester City man.

He has done everything that he has been asked for and has also chipped in with goals and assists. Defensively he will face his toughest task against Henrikh Mkhitaryan tomorrow but the 31-year-old will, as always, be up to the task. The United duo of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian have failed to cement a place in the team and hence fail to challenge "Millie".

Centre-back - Phil Jones

Jose Mourinho's first success story at the club, Jones' career was done and dusted before Mourinho arrived as the versatile defender struggled with form and injuries alike. Since he was rushed into the team in a Europa League tie, however, the Englishman has not put a foot wrong. He beats the likes of Chris Smalling and Dejan Lovren to this place with the duo being decent enough but not consistent like Jones.

Centre-back - Joel Matip

Matip’s return from injury will provide a huge boost to the Reds

The Cameroonian is back in training and is expected to feature tomorrow after spending more than a month on the sidelines. Since his arrival, Matip has gone on to become a leader at the back for the Reds which the team lacked ever since Jamie Carragher retired.

He is strong in the air, a threat from set pieces and is a brilliant ball-playing centre back. If Liverpool to manage to win some silverware this season, this free signing will have a huge say in that.

Right-back - Antonio Valencia

One of the toughest choices to make as both the teams have in form, reliable right backs. Nathaniel Clyne has played almost every game for Liverpool and has been consistently producing good performances.

Valencia, on the other hand, looks a different player under Mourinho as his threat going forward has increased manifolds. His end product has been effective and his defensive side has also improved which puts him in this lineup ahead of Clyne, who has failed to provide extra width to Liverpool going forward in recent games.

Midfield

Defensive midfield - Jordan Henderson

The Reds captain is fit and ready to start against their eternal rivals. He suffered a heel injury which made him miss many matches with his team lacking composure in midfield in his absence. Henderson has been colossal in the league and is inarguably one of the best midfielders this season.

He has made the most passes, the most interceptions, the most forward passes, and the most successful long balls this season and the list is growing with every good showing. Henderson is an upgrade on Michael Carrick with the United man being perfect in his role, but the form of ‘Hendo’ makes him impossible to drop from the eleven.

Centre midfield - Paul Pogba

Despite struggling in the first few months, the most expensive player in the world has found his stride and is starting to command games which United desperately need. He was brilliant against Hull and the goal he scored against Middleborough on New Year's Eve reflects his eagerness to get into the box and make a difference for the team. Since Carrick's arrival in the team, Pogba received some much-needed freedom to surge ahead which has allowed the Frenchman to play his natural game.

Centre midfield - Adam Lallana

Lallana has seen a phenomenal rise this season and his sensational form has led Liverpool to the second spot on the league table. With seven goals and seven assists, the Englishman is playing some of the best football of his career, with his control in tight situations as mentioned by Klopp, being the reason for his stunning form.

Ander Herrera has been also brilliant for United but marginally misses out.

Right wing - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian scored a sensational scorpion kick goal against Sunderland

Like Pogba, Mkhitaryan had a slow start to his Manchester United career but is slowly playing himself into the hearts of United supporters. He recently won the PL Goal of the Month award for his stunning scorpion kick last month.

The Armenian has chipped in with vital goals since making his debut and his passing range has been brilliant. With Sadio Mane on national duty and Roberto Firmino experiencing a slight slump in form, Mkhitaryan easily gets into the team.

Left wing - Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has five league goals to his name this season and is fit to start tomorrow after playing a little cameo in midweek. The Brazilian is one of the most technically gifted players in the league and has the potential to rub shoulders with the world's best.

His competition for this place is Juan Mata, who has also been crucial in United's resurgence after a slow start. The problem is that Coutinho is a guaranteed starter for the Reds while Mata isn't.

Attack

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swede has taken the league by storm and has already netted 13 league goals for the Red Devils. He has scored 18 goals in all competitions and will be looking to add to that tally against United’s biggest rivals.

Ibrahimovic is getting better with age and the 35-year-old has been more consistent than Liverpool's strikers which guarantees him a place in this lineup. The reality is, one does not get to choose Zlatan in the combined lineup, he chooses himself in it.

Manager - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are well equipped to fight it out with Chelsea for the league title thanks to one man and that is Jurgen Klopp. He has changed everything in and around the club and has brought in fresh ideas and positivity which is reflecting on the field.

More importantly, Klopp has always done well against the top sides since arriving on English shores and is yet to lose a match against a top six opposition this season.