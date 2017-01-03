EPL 2016/17: Manchester United's report card for the first half of the season

Assessing Manchester United's first half of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Opinion 03 Jan 2017, 18:28 IST

Manchester United are on the upswing after a disappointing start to the season

Manchester United’s season appears to be picking up steam as we hit the halfway point of the Premier League. Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to not just defy the ageing process, but adds to his loaded resume, while Jose Mourinho’s disciplined approach is making United an increasingly intimidating opponent, but it has not all gone the Red Devils’ way this season.

Opening the season topping Leicester to the Community Shield, and a quick dash out of the gates in the league, United came crashing down to earth against Manchester City in the derby and were humiliated in Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho responds to claims he is unhappy in Manchester

Coinciding with the loss of form came the melodrama that has followed their manager throughout his managerial career. Whether the refereeing critique or bouts of paranoia were justified or not, the call back to the dissension that has plagued many of Jose’s relationships has already raised doubts over his long-term suitability to the club.

The story of their season

However, perhaps United’s recent post-Ferguson history is benefitting Mourinho here. His fines and touchline bans still speak of more fire and self-belief than the annoyance and arrogance that hurt him at the end of his reigns at previous clubs. More importantly, the timidity of Moyes and stubbornness of Van Gaal was certainly not akin to the United ethos, so the Portuguese manager seems to be getting the benefit of the doubt.

This could prove to be an expensive decision for the hierarchy as has already been seen in previous years, and this past summer with Bailly, Mkhitaryan and of course the world transfer record for Paul Pogba.

35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of slowing down

While the incoming players look to all have been wise (costly) investments, Mourinho remains cold to others in the squad who will almost certainly see the exit door at Old Trafford sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see whether some impressive young contributors like Marcus Rashford, or perhaps (and much more probably) promising talents like Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, will be part of this exodus in favour of a quick fix.

The Ground Reality

The spending and bookend runs of the first half that have United pushing for Champions League should not cover up the fact that the middle patch has already cost them a chance at the league title. Therefore the season so far can only be viewed as a disappointment by the high standards of the club, especially when three teams ahead of them are led by managers who do not have a full Premier League season under their belts.

This has been United’s biggest issue this season so far, in my opinion; the manager’s credentials and know-how of the league should have him adapting and overcoming the trials and tribulations of a tough season.

United have recovered well from their lull and struck up back-to-back victories

Failure to do so on Mourinho’s part, by sticking with a formation and certain players (*cough* Fellaini *cough* Young *cough*) that are not delivering the performances that the world class players they do have are capable of producing, has been a great disservice to United.

For all the rhetoric about the opposing goalkeeper at Old Trafford deserving player of the season honours, setting up the team to not lose (0-0 at Anfield) and not evening knowing your best eleven (every game) are not ingredients to sustained success.

Going Forward

Of course, if there is anyone who can prove critics wrong about that thought process, it would be Jose ‘three winners medals’ Mourinho. To his credit, if the goalkeepers at Old Trafford in their four home draws had not been channelling the spirit of World Cup winning keeper Gordon Banks, then United could be even as high as second right now. Alas that is not the case, but they could still have a very successful season with the League Cup, Europa League, and topping City for fourth all very strong possibilities at this stage.

In order to accomplish these targets, someone besides Ibrahimovic needs to pick up the slack in the scoring department. Though the enigmatic Swedish striker is clearly undroppable at the moment, Rashford does have a knack of injecting some pace and excitement to United’s play when he does get on.

Also Read: Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has made critics 'eat their balls'

Martial, the largely absent (both in this article and on the pitch), Wayne Rooney and others should also feel the burden weighing down their cash-stuffed pockets. Injuries and more Mourinho meltdowns aside, we feel confident in saying that Manchester United will get in the top 4 and even win a trophy this season, just not the league title, which seems firmly in the grasp of Jose’s successor and his band of traitors (ouch).

Overall Grade: B