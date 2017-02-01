Marcelo and Dani Carvajal set to return for the Champions League game against Napoli

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 01 Feb 2017, 22:41 IST

What's the story?

After Real Madrid got back on track with a resolute 3-0 win over Real Sociedad in their last league game, the Los Blancos have received a major boost with news emerging that the injured defensive duo of Marcelo and Dani Carvajal are set to join first team training next week.

The full-backs are hoping for a return to the starting lineup against Napoli in the round of 16 Champions League tie which is scheduled to be played on February 15 at the Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Apart from the duo, Luka Modric is a doubt for Real's crucial game against Celta Vigo on Sunday. The Croatian suffered a thigh injury against Malaga but was expected to be back in the fray for Sunday's clash.

But the midfielder has been absent from full training this week but is training individually to be in the race for the next week's game. Modric's partner, Toni Kroos, is also suspended against Celta Vigo after he received his fifth booking of the season against La Real.

The finer points

Though Marcelo's spell on the sidelines was expected to be between three to four weeks, the Brazilian has managed a speedy return and has put his femoral biceps injury behind him.

While, Dani Carvajal has himself revealed his return date today, "If all goes well, then I will be back in training next Tuesday with the team." The Spaniard is expected to play a part in Madrid's league game against Osasuna on February 11 to achieve some match practice before the all important Champions League tie.

What’s next?

The return of Marcelo and Carvajal was the need of the hour for manager Zinedine Zidane as in their absence Real have looked nervous at the back and have failed to stamp authority on the proceedings.

Zidane had employed Danilo in the right back position to replace Carvajal but the former Porto man has failed miserably to make the most of his chances.

Sportskeeda's take

Real Madrid look short on confidence since their exit from Copa Del Rey coupled with their serious injury crisis. The return of the much needed defensive duo could not have been timed better, and is even more important ahead of the round of 16 Champions League match against Napoli.