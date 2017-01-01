Mehtab Hossein issues ultimatum to East Bengal

It's do or die for Mehtab and East Bengal this season.

by Abhranil Roy News 01 Jan 2017, 17:03 IST

Mehtab Hossain: Desperate for the I-League

What’s the story?

It is not very often that you read about Mehtab Hossein in the papers, but when you do, it’s usually something big. The East Bengal and Kerala Blasters midfielder, who has been one of India’s most prominent footballers in the last decade or so, revealed is future plans at the I-League launch part in Delhi recently. His statement not only exhumes of frustration but also underlines how hungry his team East Bengal is to win the league this season.

“I promise that this will be my last season at East Bengal if we don’t win the league. This year is very important for me. For the last five years or so, we have come so close but could never win it. Football is a team game, yes, but not winning the trophy also makes me sad as I am not being able to help the team after getting that close,” he said.

In case you didn’t know...

The Kolkata giants had last won the coveted title in 2004, when it was still known as the National Football League, or the NFL. Despite coming close on several occasions and winning several other competitions over the past few years, they have failed to lay their hands on the I-League title. In fact, in 2014, they had to bear the ignominy of watching arch-rivals Mohun Bagan pocket the league.

The heart of the matter

Mehtab’s has longed to add a major silverware to his trophy cabinet and after missing out on the ISL title despite reaching the final in two of the three seasons with Kerala, the midfielder seems to think it’s high time he takes a decision as to where he will spend the last few years of his career.

“You get frustrated when you don’t win a trophy and the same is happening with me. I will not be retiring but I will not be continuing with East Bengal,” he added.

The 35-year-old has had a superb season so far, as he led his team to a 7th consecutive Calcutta Football League title in September and then capped a fine run of form in the Indian Super League with a runners-up trophy with the Kerala Blasters.

The former Indian international, who has been at the heart of the Red and Gold midfield for more than ten years ago, also reckons this season is probably their best, and their last chance to nick the trophy, given the strength of their squad and also the fact that the ISL and the I-League will most probably be merged from the 2017-18 campaign.

What’s next?

Mehtab will be looking to beat himself back to shape during the practice sessions, which have already kicked off in Kolkata. Although the national players have arrived, barring Wedson, all the foreigners are yet to clear their work permits. However, club officials are hopeful that all technical problems can be sorted soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

East Bengal has so far signed a host of Indian and international talent to boost their squad, which includes the likes of Ivan Bukenya, Wedson, Willis Plaza, Jackichand Singh, Rowllin Borges and David Lalwinmua. However, their primary competitors Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC have both strengthened their squads as well, so it certainly won’t be an easy task.

The Red and Golds will be looking to make a strong start to their campaign come the 7th of January, when they kick off their season with a game against Aizawl FC at the Barasat stadium.