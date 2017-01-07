Memphis Depay on his way out of Manchester United - 5 possible destinations

With a number of clubs interested in the talented Dutchman's signature, we take a look at five that have potential to sign him in January.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 11:01 IST

Memphis in a rare moment of control during his Manchester United career.

“Memphis must make a transfer in January” – that was the Dutchman’s national team manager and teammate Daley Blind’s father Danny Blind commenting on Depay’s situation at Manchester United. Jose Mourinho’s clearly gotten the message – stating Memphis fell out of his plans with the player’s intention to move in January and now that he currently doesn’t consider the winger an option for the team – but is insistent that United will only allow the former PSV Eindhoven man to leave on a permanent transfer.

Given that his predecessor Louis van Gaal paid a significant £25m to sign Memphis in 2015 – United will be looking to recoup as much of it as they can – it remains to be seen whether Mourinho changes his mind as the transfer deadline approaches. French club Nice have already pulled out of the race citing the price beyond their reach, and with the player nearly frozen out now it is likely a loan move might be sanctioned – if only to potentially increase his value for the summer transfer window.

Here we round up the five likely destinations if Memphis is indeed to leave.

#5 Middlesbrough

Aitor Karanka would need to strengthen his ranks to keep Middlesbrough’s Premier League bubble alive

Manager Aitor Karanka who has been quick to bring in striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa this transfer window has stated that the club is looking to make more additions – especially in attack and on the wings. Quite understandably so, given they are joint lowest scorers in the Premier League – along with bottom of the table Hull City.

There’s no doubt then that Karanka would leap at the chance to bring in someone of the quality of Depay whose 28 goals in the 2014-15 season earned PSV the Eredivisie title. Karanka recently said, “To buy players we need to sell. That is the market.”

So any potential move would depend on a few players making their way out of the Riverside stadium.