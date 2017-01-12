Twitter explodes as Messi, Suarez and Neymar guide Barcelona to 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
Messi scored. Neymar scored. Suarez scored. Twitter wept for joy
Barcelona strolled to a rather comfortable 3-1 win over Atheltic Club Bilbao which gave them a 4-3 aggregate win, and they are now in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals.
There's no shame in losing to goals Messi, Suarez and Neymar.. and the Basques can go home with their heads held high. Barcelona played in second gear most of the 90 mins, but turned it on when needed and let out a statement of intent to everyone in Spain - write them off at your own risk. Suarez and Neymar now remember what scoring feels like, and Messi is enjoying his football. That's a potent combination.
Twitter certainly enjoyed the game!
The name’s Messi, Lionel Messi
Messi is from... Krypton?
The way, Neymar won that penalty, though... magnificent skill
Oh Arsene!
What a way to get to your 100
