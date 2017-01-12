Twitter explodes as Messi, Suarez and Neymar guide Barcelona to 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao

Messi scored. Neymar scored. Suarez scored. Twitter wept for joy

by Anirudh Menon Tweets 12 Jan 2017, 03:45 IST

Barcelona strolled to a rather comfortable 3-1 win over Atheltic Club Bilbao which gave them a 4-3 aggregate win, and they are now in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals.

There's no shame in losing to goals Messi, Suarez and Neymar.. and the Basques can go home with their heads held high. Barcelona played in second gear most of the 90 mins, but turned it on when needed and let out a statement of intent to everyone in Spain - write them off at your own risk. Suarez and Neymar now remember what scoring feels like, and Messi is enjoying his football. That's a potent combination.

Twitter certainly enjoyed the game!

Barcelona reach the next round of the Copa del Rey... time to celebrate pic.twitter.com/UXz55r24iM — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 11, 2017

The name’s Messi, Lionel Messi

When one of your players is better than making love... pic.twitter.com/1PqZdRsD0V — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 11, 2017

Messi scores his 536th official career goal, and it's his 28th goal of the season pic.twitter.com/NR3Bh1rYzE — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 11, 2017

Suarez: "Messi plays like he's playing on playstation. Only Leo is capable of making those moves." pic.twitter.com/sUuFfFp4yq — Neymar Jr. (@NeyMarvellous) January 10, 2017

Messi taking freekicks like.. https://t.co/8QfsGAdrJZ — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 11, 2017

Lionel Messi has scored 3 freekicks back to back to back. How people still find comparisons is ridiculous. The Greatest Ever. — Alex (@Ixiesta) January 11, 2017

OOOOO

Luis Suárez: "Messi is the best in the world. Barça board have to renew his contract. If they don't then they've no common sense." pic.twitter.com/6vW5tCozts — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 11, 2017

Haters: "Ronaldo is a better freekick taker than Messi."



Ronaldo since 2015: 3 freekicks



Messi in 2017: 3 FREEKICKS — OKT-RANKING (@oktranking) January 11, 2017

Messi is from... Krypton?

Messi is going to have to do something superhuman to impress me now. Amazing goals are cool, but I need him to start flying or something. — Zito (@_Zeets) January 11, 2017

"Messi doesn’t remind me of anyone, because there isn’t anyone better than him. He makes everyone better." — daniela (@danniesousa7) January 11, 2017

Penaldo "The Best".

Messi The Beast. — Animal (@casality9) January 11, 2017

The way, Neymar won that penalty, though... magnificent skill

Marca made fun of MSN a while back saying "Messi More, Suárez Less, Neymar Nothing" and Neymar posted a photo making fun of Marca's comment pic.twitter.com/PL3DBSmH7J — Papers Of Barça (@PapersOfBarca) January 11, 2017

Oh Arsene!

Suarez has scored his 100th Barca goal in 120th game. Reminder that Arsenal once bid £40m plus one pound for him. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 11, 2017

What a way to get to your 100

Oh Suarez.. What an amazing volley goal pic.twitter.com/8ocTd2jLew — FC Barcelona Live (@FCBarceIonaLive) January 11, 2017

