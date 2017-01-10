Mesut Ozil reveals he will sign new contract only if Arsene Wenger stays at Emirates

Arsenals biggest shareholder Stan Kroenke wants to offer Wenger a two-year extension

Mesut Ozil’s current deal expires in 2018

What’s the story?

There has been much speculation going on around Mesut Ozil’s future in Arsenal. But the German midfielder, whose current deal expires in 2018 has publicly insisted that Arsene Wenger’s destiny is the most important key to him signing a new contract.

Özil said in an interview to German magazine, Kicker, “I feel very, very good with ­Arsenal and have shown my willingness to extend my contract with the club. The fans want me to stay. Now it’s down to the club. The club knows that I’m here above all ­because of Arsène Wenger, who brought me here and whose trust in me.”

In case you did not know...

Wenger has been Arsenal’s manager since 1996. The Frenchman’s contract expires in this summer after a managerial stint with the Gunners for twenty years.

Last month, the Frenchman was inquired on Ozil’s contractual situation. He was apprehensive when he replied that “every club loses big players” and that the club will always be bigger than any individual.

The heart of the matter

The 28-year-old who has hit nine goals this season warned Arsenal he will only stay if Arsene Wenger signs a new contract. And as reported by The Times, Arsenal’s biggest shareholder Stan Kroenke wants to offer Wenger a two-year extension if Arsenal makes a good start to next season.

Wenger is yet to make up his mind about his own future and said that he will only take a call when his current contract expires.

Ozil and Sanchez are also both reportedly stalling deals worth in excess of £200,000 a week, which has led former Arsenal great turned Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry who believes the players are holding the club "hostage" with their demands. However, the German has dismissed that the talks are only about money.

What’s next?

The notion that Wenger’s own future could affect contract talks with the duo, should make the club decide very wisely for their future. If Wenger does decide to leave at the end of the season, Arsenal might have to convince Sanchez and Ozil to sign deals with a new manager, which could be extremely taxing for the club.

Sportskeeda’s take

Winning a Premier League title would give both these players more passion for playing for the club and one less reason to leave.

Arsene Wenger is like a domino to Arsenal. If he falls, everything falls along with him. Wenger, along with Ozil and Sanchez forms the spine of the squad, and if Arsenal is to release either of them, they should better be prepared with a proper backup.