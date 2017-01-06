TAL Mid-season review: Division 3

Mid-season review of TAL Division 3.

League standings at the half-way stage

The new division got off to a flier but with 6 games left to go the storylines could change drastically. Division 3 is set to resume on January 8 with some teams aiming for those coveted promotion spots while some will look to avoid the drop in their first season in TAL.

The division is broken up into three groups – the ones at the top fighting for the title, the middle pack steering away from relegation and the bottom dwellers who will desperately be looking to avoid the drop.

Bangalore City FC lead the way scoring an incredible 41 goals and conceding none while Sunday Boys also have a similar record but have scored 32 goals in 5 games while conceding none. Both teams are yet to drop points and have a perfect record.

Decathlon FC have been the surprise package of the season and find themselves in third position and haven't lost a game yet while Jain University are hot on their heels in fourth. The middle pack is led by Amigos in fifth, who are on 9 points, followed by Engineers United in sixth.

Vipers FC are in seventh with 6 points while Bull Ring AFC are eighth with 6 points. A win for either should all but guarantee them safety from relegation. There are four teams currently in the relegation fight; Phoenix FC are above the red zone with 3 points to their name while Joga Bonito are in tenth and Oldmans Park are 11th.

Bangalore Kop currently reside at the bottom with no points to their name.

Bangalore City FC

The current leaders have been rampant and have brushed aside all their opposition so far. However, they are yet to face all their main rivals with games against Sunday Boys, Jain University and Decathlon yet to come in the second half of the season. A promotion spot is all but guaranteed for them but anything less than the title would be considered underachievement given the talent they posses.

Midseason MVP: Alassane Kanudji

Player to watch: Pritam Maiti

Sunday Boys

Sunday Boys have fully taken advantage of home court with most of their players practising at FSV Arena on a weekly basis. They have a solid defence, which looks unbreakable while their midfield is extremely efficient on both ends of the pitch.

They were dominant in their performance against title rivals Jain University beating them 3-0 and they even managed to break the TAL record for most number of goals in a game when they beat Bangalore Kop 18-0.

Midseason MVP: Chandhan Pratap

Player to watch: Amal Shahid

Decathlon FC

The surprise package of the season, Decathlon FC currently find themselves third in the table. They have a highly talented and deep squad and could push on for the title albeit it being an outside shot.

However, a promotion spot is a more realistic goal with games against the big three yet to come. They have a great attacking partnership in Benoit Le Bail and Vijoy Nair while Sultan Barnes has been the key in midfield playing the role of a playmaker.

Midseason MVP: Sultan Barnes

Player to watch: Benoit Le Bail

Jain University

Jain University came into the season as favourites for the title but their loss against Sunday Boys showed they aren’t invincible. They currently sit in the fourth position and can’t afford any more mistakes if they are to win the title. They have a good, balanced squad but how they play in the big games will determine whether they gain promotion because they are in a tightly packed four horse race for three promotion spots.

Midseason MVP: Vignesh Srinivas

Player to watch: Narayan PL

Amigos FC

Amigos FC have consistently improved since their pre-season friendlies and their dedication to team work shows as they find themselves in fifth place with 6 games still to go. They are in a position to take advantage of any slip-ups from the teams above them.

Although there are areas they can definitely improve on, they play as a team on the pitch and are often able to cover their individual mistakes. This is the team that could surprise the top dogs in the second half of the season.

Midseason MVP: Dinesh Maran

Player to watch: Akhil Kesla

Engineers United

Their early form indicated that they would be one of the teams fighting for promotion come the end of the season but their results haven’t been top notch in the past few games and they find themselves in mid-table obscurity.

They definitely have the talent to rise up through the divisions but they need to execute their tactics on the pitch if they are to change their season around. They still have some tough fixtures to play so they need to be on the top of their game starting this week.

Midseason MVP: Abhishek Tambat

Player to watch: Raj Suman

Vipers FC

Vipers FC have been the most underachieving team of the season especially after their early season performances indicated they would be competing for one of the promotion spots. They have lost a few key players along the way and a lack of leadership has cost them dearly. They still have time to turn things around and the new personnel that have been added to the team over the offseason should have a positive impact on the team.

Midseason MVP: Soumyadeep Bakshi

Player to watch: Prajwal Nagaraju

Bull Ring AFC

Bull Ring AFC have been a vastly improved team over the past few games and haven’t let big double-digit losses early on affect them, instead, they have used that to motivate themselves to play better and it has worked wonderfully for them.

They have added depth to their squad and relegation doesn’t look likely for them although with 6 games to go they need to grind out results in order to achieve that.

Midseason MVP: Chirag B

Player to watch: Matt B

Phoenix FC

Phoenix FC are in their third campaign in TAL albeit with completely different personnel and find themselves in threat of relegation yet again. They have played well and have improved over the last 5 games but are yet to click.

They have picked up a win but will need more points if they are to avoid the drop. This might mean they will have to restructure their squad to play a more defensive game but at the end of the day, points are points.

Midseason MVP: Sukanto Guha

Player to watch: Priyankur Basumatary

Joga Bonito

Joga Bonito haven’t lived up to expectations and have fared miserably in their first season in TAL. They have the individual talent to be a good team but haven’t put it into practice yet, something they need to do quickly if they are to turn things around and avoid relegation.

The TAL veterans in the team need to stamp their authority on proceedings and figure out how to grind out points even if it means playing boring football.

Midseason MVP: Joshy Ferdinand

Player to watch: Illustrator WD

Oldmans Park

Oldmans Park made a return to TAL after a two-season hiatus and haven’t lived up to their old colleagues’ performances in Season 1. They have shown glimpses of potential but other than the comeback draw against Joga they haven’t picked up any points. Their squad has been frighteningly thin but mid-season additions should do them a world of good. With 6 games still to go they still have a chance to pull themselves up but their performances need to change drastically and immediately.

Midseason MVP: Niranjan Ravikumar

Player to watch: Adil Katrak

Bangalore Kop

The current basement dwellers have shown potential and have been unlucky not to pick up a point yet. With more than half the season left, they have chances to move away from the red zone and with four teams battling it out currently they do have a realistic chance at doing so. Also, they have played a lot of their tough fixtures so an easier schedule in the second half of the season should provide them an added advantage.

Midseason MVP: Rodney Jude

Player to watch: Samuel B