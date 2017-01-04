Minerva strengthen Youth Development Program with UEFA Pro licence coach

This appointment follows after the recruitment of Colm Toal to the Technical Director role.

Jose Carlos Hevia was the Technical Director at FC Pune City

With less than a week for the biggest football extravaganza of the country, northern giants Minerva Punjab FC made another jaw-dropping move after the appointment of Colm Toal as the Technical Director, this time it was UEFA Pro License coach Jose Carlos Hevia who joined the Chandigarh-based warriors.

He is no alien to the Indian Football fraternity as he had a successful stint with FC Pune City as the Technical Director and Head of Grassroots Development from 2014 to 2016 and completed the enormous task of setting up FC Pune City Academy from scratch.

The appointment of the Spaniard, whose CV boasts of 26 years of successful coaching in Spain and India would surely give a professional touch to thecClub and also boost the confidence of the players and the management working together with him.

Hevia has coaching experience of around 26 years

With Colm Toal as the Technical Director and Jose Carlos Hevia as the Head of Youth Development, Minerva Punjab FC would surely be the next football sensation of India.

Minerva Punjab FC kick start their I-League campaign with fellow newcomers Chennai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai at 4.30 pm.