Mohd Faiz Subri wins FIFA Puskas award 2016

The award which recognises the best goal of the year 2016

by Rohit Viswanathan Breaking 10 Jan 2017, 00:02 IST

The FIFA Puskas award

What’s the Story



Mohd Faiz Subri from Malaysia took home the FIFA Puskas award of 2016. The attacking midfielder defeated Malone of Corinthians and Daniuska Rodriguez of Venezuela to the award, The player went on to thank his fans and expressed his pride in winning the award.

Here are the three goals: that were shortlisted

In case you didn't know...

The FIFA Puskas award is an honour received by the player to have scored the best goal as voted by fans the fans. Of 10 goals selected by the committee, three were shortlisted and the voting was opened on their official website.

This award is a yearly event and was traditionally awarded during the FIFA Ballon d’Or award but since the awards were split into two this year, FIFA now hosts the Puskas award along with the FIFA Best player award.

The Heart of the Matter

We several incredible goals every year in the beautiful game and it is a difficult task to shortlist the 10 best goals of a calendar year. But a panel set up by the organisation go through tonnes of footage to finalise the 10 best goals from around the world.

That list was trimmed down to three and xxx was named the goal of the year by fan voting. The award is common for both Men and Women’s football which is a fair way to go about the selection process.

What’s next?

The Puskas award might put a certain player in the spotlight but that doesn’t mean a claim to fame.The previous winner of the award Wendell Lira ended up retiring fro football and decided to pursue a career in gaming instead.

The Puskas award almost always has different nominees every year which is what differentiates this award from the others. But it can also be an example of how a player’s career is highlighted by just one single moment of glory.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Puskas award is probably the fairest award and the purest form of celebrating the beautiful game. Football is a game of moments and these moments help define the winners and losers of any game.

The players who receive this award is in honour of that person;s individual ability. It also does not need to be a player who is the best in the world to win the award. Any player is capable of the extraordinary which gives every single professional in the world a chance to win it,