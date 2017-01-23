Monaco gain confidence before top table clash with PSG

by Reuters News 23 Jan 2017, 00:20 IST

Football Soccer - Monaco v Lorient - French Ligue 1 - Louis II stadium, Monaco 22/1/17. Monaco's Valere Germain scores against Lorient's goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Monaco striker Valere Germain was beaming with confidence after his team went top of Ligue 1 with a 4-0 thrashing of Lorient on Sunday, sending a warning to Paris St Germain ahead of next weekend's clash at the Parc des Princes.

Germain and Gabriel Boschilia both struck twice to put Monaco on 48 points from 21 games, with the team averaging more than three goals per game.

Champions PSG lie three points behind and they will be under pressure next Sunday when they host a team who have scored four goals or more in nine of their 21 league games.

"Winning in Paris would be huge, it would definitely mean something," said Germain.

"It will not determine who will be champions because there will be a lot of matches to follow but we feel that PSG are not as good as last season.

"Since the beginning of the season, we hear that it is the year."

Monaco lead second-placed Nice by two points and on Wednesday, they host Nancy in the French League Cup semi-finals.

"We've been scoring a lot of goals so obviously it makes an impression on others. This match gave us extra confidence ahead of next week," said Germain.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)