Premier League 2016/17: Most popular Premier League jerseys of the season

Four Manchester United players make the top 10 list of the most jerseys sold this season.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder News 27 Dec 2016, 10:23 IST

Paul Pogba is the top selling jersey thus far in the Premier League

If there is a merchandise related to the game of football that is almost inseparable from the fans, apart from the sphere itself, it is the jersey of one’s beloved club. Every football fan loves to have one in his closet and loves to flaunt it at every possible opportunity.

In light of the same, the clubs have recognised the commercial benefits that come with sponsorships related to jerseys and time and again, football fans are presented with numerous facts that show how the jersey business is developing into a financially sound one.

Sportsdirect.com have compiled a list of top 10 shirt sales in the Premier League this year.

At no. 10 is Manchester United’s teenage prodigy Marcus Rashford, who burst onto the scene with his electric performances in front of goal last season. He is preceded by Chelsea’s magician Eden Hazard, who seems to have discovered the form that made him the Premier League’s elite attacker, and has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s rise to the top of the Premier League table this year.

Dimitri Payet might have had an underwhelming season thus far, as he has failed to prevent his side’s slide into the bottom half of the player. However, his heroics of last season have ensured that his name sells and he sits in the 8th spot. In 7th spot is Liverpool’s recent recruit Sadio Mane, who is proving to be an astute signing by Jurgen Klopp and continues to impress with his athletic performances for the Reds.

6th on the charts is David de Gea, the only goalkeeper on this list. The Spaniard has impressed yet again this season, making some incredible saves during his time on the pitch and is one of four Manchester United players on the list. Liverpool’s little magician Philippe Coutinho is 5th on the list, the lynchpin of his side’s attack and is deservedly the most recognised player in terms of shirt sales at his club.

No, Arsenal FC do not occupy the 4th spot in this list, however, former Real Madrid and current Arsenal player, Mesut Ozil, occupies the 4th spot in terms of shirt sales in the current season.

3rd place sees another Arsenal player make it to the list and deservedly so - Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has been Arsenal’s best attacker this season, having scored 14 goals and also assisted another 9 goals to play a direct hand in over 37% of his side’s goals in all competitions.

The top 2 spots are occupied by Manchester United players, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic losing out to Paul Pogba. While the Swede has been an important presence up front for his club, there have been certain misses that have gone on to cost his side crucial points. However, his form seems to have picked up recently and the Swede will be keen to continue with his good form going forward.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, has been blowing hot and cold for the Old Trafford club. However, in what can be termed as good news for the club’s fans, the player’s form seems to be improving with every match day and he is finally seeming to show signs as to why Manchester United made him the costliest player in the history of the game.

The complete list of players is as under –

10. Marcus Rashford

9. Eden Hazard

8. Dimitri Payet

7. Sadio Mane

6. David de Gea

5. Philippe Coutinho

4. Mesut Ozil

3. Alexis Sanchez

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

1. Paul Pogba