Mourinho confirms Morgan Schneiderlin has asked for transfer

Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United manager has confirmed that Morgan Schneiderlin has asked for a move away from the club this upcoming winter transfer window. The Portuguese was speaking ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures and was effusive in his praise for the French international.

The Portuguese had words of support for the midfielder stating, “Fantastic boy, very honest, very open and he opened his heart a couple of times and my answer is simple: if he’s playing regularly with me I have the right to say no way, if he’s not playing regularly I have no right to tell a player that wants to be happy you’re going nowhere.”

The ex-Southampton player has had a difficult time since his move to Old Trafford finding game-time hard to come by. The French international moved to Manchester in a £25 million bid but has not been a part of Mourinho’s place on a frequent basis this season.

The signing of Paul Pogba has shunted Schneiderlin out of the team with Michael Carrick being preferred ahead of him as well. The Red Devils form has excelled with Carrick in the team and Mourinho seems to prefer it that way. As a result, Schneiderlin has found himself surplus to requirements.

Mourinho did agree that West Bromwich Albion is the early contenders in the bid to sign the midfielder. However, the Portuguese refused to give any specific details about a possible move stating -

“My answer was if the offer is right and our board thinks the offer is a good offer in relation to a very good player like Morgan I would not stop him to go.”

Fixture Congestion

The United manager was also critical of the festive season fixture pile-up and questioned the policy of the Premier League. Whether it gets the Portuguese in another dilemma is a moot point. Mourinho questioned the scheduling given that his side has to play three games in three day’s fewer than league leaders Chelsea.

Mourinho criticised the schedule stating, “The busy period is for some clubs not for everyone because you analyse there is no congestion for them. The fixtures are chosen to give some rest for some and create problems for others but we are used to it because we are in the Europa League, which creates more difficulties, we know that, so it is just more of the same”

United welcome Sunderland to Old Trafford on Boxing Day and are currently on 30 points, 13 behind league leaders Chelsea and 4 points of the Champion’s league places.