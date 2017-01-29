Thomas Muller is better than Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic tactically, says Carlo Ancelotti

Muller's extended dip in form does not seem to worry the Italian manager.

by deevyamulani News 29 Jan 2017, 11:35 IST

Muller has been unimpressive for Bayern Munich this season

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelloti has coached and won trophies with the world’s best players, including current Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian has now possibly stirred up a hornets nest with his latest comments about Bayern Munich star striker, Thomas Muller, comparing him to the world’s best strikers. Speaking to ESPN, Ancelotti said, “I did not see a striker with tactical quality like Muller. He is tactically excellent, and can play any position.”

In case you didn’t know...

Muller had been part of the Bayern Munich youth setup before being promoted to the senior team by Louis van Gaal in the 2009-10 season as the Bavarians completed a domestic double and reached the Champions League finals.

The 27-year-old has since gone on to win four more titles with Bayern as well as a World Cup with the national side. Playing a vital role in both teams, Muller has scored more than 150 goals for the German giants while scoring over 35 goals for the national team.

Muller’s output has dipped in Carlo Ancelotti's new-look Bayern Munich side. Having scored just four goals throughout the season, the German raumdeuter is going through what is probably the worst run of form in his career.

The heart of the matter

Carlo Ancelotti has deployed the German in a variety of roles this season ranging from striker to wide forward and stated that he had not seen a player with tactical qualities like Muller. Standing by his player through his period of bad form, the Italian added that the 27-year-old was mentally strong, who thought positively and was confident in what he did.

Also read: Video: How Thomas Muller used his passport to avoid the media

The Italian, who has previously won Champions League titles as the manager of AC Milan and Real Madrid added that he understood that Muller did not possess a traditional striker’s attributes – impeccable technique and athleticism – but he more than made up for that with his tactical prowess.

What’s next?

Bayern Munich defeated Werder Bremen 2-1 margin in last night’s fixture at the Weserstadion with Arjen Robben and David Alaba scoring for the capital club. Muller will be looking to improve this season’s goal tally as Schalke 04 visit the Allianz Arena next weekend.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Thomas Muller is a world-class footballer and few attackers in world football have the ability to perceive space the way the German does. His goal drought is a temporary dip in form rather than a decline in the forward’s abilities. We expect Muller to bounce back as soon as possible and get amongst the goals.