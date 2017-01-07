Mumbai and Kolkata bag double in RFYS Football Nationals

Kochi boys once again fell short in all three group finals

by Press Release Report 07 Jan 2017, 20:16 IST

Nita Ambani along with Sachin presenting the College Boys trophy

Playing in front of their home crowd, Father Agnel School & Junior College bagged a double crown in the Senior Girls and Boys category finals of the inaugural Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Championship at Cooperage ground, here today.

On the other hand, Chowbagha High School and Charuchandra College once again regained supreme over their arch rivals from Kochi to bag home twin titles in the Junior and College Boys category.

It was a disappointing day for the boys from Kochi. Despite having made it to the finals in three categories, the boys fell short at the last hurdle only to finish as runners-up.

Sachin Tendulkar along with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham joined Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson Reliance Foundation Youth Sports to grace the occasion on the finals day.

College Boys

Charuchandra College (Kolkata) 2 beat Nirmala College (Kochi) 1

Charuchandra College, Kolkata brought down the curtains on the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Championship with a convincing 2-1 victory over Nirmala College, Kochi in the college boys category. Charuchandra got off to a quick start with Suraj Mahato putting the team ahead in the 15th minute of the game.

The boys from Kolkata continued to keep possession of the ball and looked to double the lead but Nirmala College defended well to keep the score 1-0 at half time.

After the break, Nirmala College went all-out attack. Nirmala College playing in yellow pressed for an equaliser but the final finish deserted them. Charuchandra counter-attacked on a number of occasions in search of the second goal. In the 60th minute Charuchandra made a substitution with Ankit Mukerjee coming on for Biplab Bera. The substitution instantly paid off with Ankit striking a thunderous shot to double the lead in the 63rd minute of play.

Nirmala College pulled one back with a deflected shot from Abhiram Shaji. The goal brought in added enthusiasm to Nirmala College but the game ended 2-1 with Charuchandra College taking home the championship.

Biplab Bera of Charuchandra College was awarded the player of the match.

The girls celebrate their victory

Senior Girls

Fr. Agnel School & Junior College (Mumbai) 1 bt Rosary Higher Secondary School (Goa) 0

Fr Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College edged out Rosary Higher Secondary School, Goa 1-0 to win in the senior girls’ category at the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports National Football Championship held in Mumbai.

Fr Agnel Multipurpose School playing at home went ahead in the 22nd minute of the game with a splendid goal from Akanksha Kandalkar. The Mumbai eves played some exquisite passes on the way to scoring the lone goal of the game.

The Goan girls fought back strongly throughout the game but the defence of Fr Agnel Multipurpose school held on. Akanksha Kandalkar for Fr. Agnel Multipurpose school once again showcased her skills throughout the game and walked away as the top scorer.

The winners of the Junior Boys’ category

Junior Boys:

Chowbagha H.S. (Kolkata) 7 bt Sacred Heart HSSS (Kochi) 0

The junior boys of Chowbagha H.S. (Kolkata) won the title in style with a crushing 7-0 victory over Sacred Heart HSSS, Kochi. Kolkata lads Surya Sarkar claimed 4 goals while Partho Chakroborthy, Ajay Tolange and Samrat Sikder scored one goal each.

The match witnessed both teams creating multiple chances but Kochi failed to convert the opportunities into goals.

Senior Boys

Fr. Agnel School & Junior College (Mumbai) 1 (4) bt Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar (Kochi) 1(2)

Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College, Mumbai held their nerve in a thrilling encounter against Govt. HSS, Panampally Nagar (Kochi) to beat their counterparts and win the title in the Senior Boys Category. The fiercely contested finale witnessed a tie at 1-1 with the game moving into a penalty shootout to decide the winners.

Ashwin U’s miss at a crucial shot during the penalty shootout resulted in the Mumbai boys winning the title 4-2 in penalties.