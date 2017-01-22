Napoli put another dent in Milan's Champions League hopes

MILAN (Reuters) - AC Milan's hopes of ending a three-season absence from the Champions League suffered a severe setback on Saturday when they lost 2-1 at home to Napoli, one of their rivals for qualification.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma nearly equalised with a stoppage-time header, which his opposite number saved, but Milan had left themselves too much to do after Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon scored in the first 10 minutes for the visitors.

Napoli's win kept them in third place -- which earns a place in the Champions League playoff round -- with 44 points and took them seven clear of fifth-placed Milan, who last played in Europe's showpiece club competition in 2013-14.

Insigne set Napoli on their way when he controlled Dries Mertens' crossfield pass and thumped the ball past Donnarumma in the sixth minute.

Mertens was involved again when he flicked the ball into the path of Callejon for the Spaniard to scored the second three minutes later.

Napoli were in complete control as Donnarumma dived at the feet of Callejon to prevent a third and Mertens let another chance go begging.

Milan, who hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Torino on Monday, began to get back into the game when Juraj Kucka intercepted a misplaced pass and guided the ball past Pepe Reina in the 37th minute.

Both teams had chances in an end-to-end second half before Donnarumma's header was stopped by Reina with Milan's last throw of the dice in stoppage time.

Eighth-placed Fiorentina followed up last Sunday's famous win over leaders Juventus by beating Chievo 3-0 in Saturday's eight game.

The Flying Donkeys gifted Fiorentina the first goal when Dario Dainelli lost possession to Cristian Tello, who broke clear and gave Stefano Sorrentino no chance with an emphatic finish.

In the second half, Khouma Babacar, standing in for suspended striker Nikola Kalinic, added to Fiorentina's lead with a penalty and Federico Chiesa finished off a counterattack in stoppage time -- the 19-year-old's first Serie A goal.

