EPL 2016/17: Nelson Semedo rules out January move to Manchester United

United were prepared to pay up to 35 million for the young Portuguese defender.

Nelson Semedo has rejected United’s advances, at least for the time-being

What’s the story?

Manchester United are set to be left disappointed in their pursuit of Benfica defender Nelson Semedo. The Portuguese player has asked Benfica fans to “rest easy” after stating that he will not move away from the club in the winter transfer window.

After Benfica’s win over Pacos Ferreira, Semedo said, “I'm completely focused on Benfica and I'm hoping to continue here for many years to come.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for players to strengthen their rearguard as Jose Mourinho intends to make his team push hard for a top four spot that would guarantee UEFA Champions League next season. Mourinho will lose the services of Eric Bailly in January as he heads off to Gabon to represent the Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations.

United were understood to have been ready to pay up to £35 million for Semedo’s services. The 23-year-old was not the only Benfica player that United were chasing, with Swede Victor Lindelof also being high up the Red Devils’ shopping list. But with the Portuguese giants holding out for United to meet Lindelof’s release clause of £50 million, it is likely Mourinho will stick to using the revitalised Phil Jones at centre-back.

The heart of the matter

United need a right-back – right now they have only Antonio Valencia, with Matteo Darmian not inspiring too much confidence in Mourinho. With Semedo seemingly ruling out a move to Old Trafford this season, Mourinho will have to identify other targets.

Semedo would have been a fabulous addition to the United squad. He has helped Benfica keep 10 clean sheets in the 25 games he has played so far this season. Also, he has chipped in with two goals and three assists.

What next?

If Mourinho is really desperate to strengthen his defence, he is going to have to zero in on other targets. Semedo’s statement could even make the Old Trafford club reconsider their thoughts about Lindelof, and maybe even match his release clause.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United could still cope even if they don’t sign any defenders. They have got depth as well as some really versatile defenders. Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are perfectly capable of playing at right-back if both Valencia and Darmian miss out. United have at least two players available for each position in the defence. So, even if they miss out on signing Semedo, they should be capable of going through the rest of the season without too many problems.