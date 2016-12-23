Neymar says Lionel Messi is close to signing new Barcelona contract

Neymar expects Messi to stay at the cliub

If there was any doubt in the minds of Barcelona fans over Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona, they have certainly been eased by Neymar. The Brazilian believes his teammate and close friend Messi is set to sign a new contract ‘soon’.

There has been a lot of paper talk that the Argentine is not convinced he wants to stay beyond his current contract which runs until 2018. Several big clubs including Manchester City and Manchester united have been linked with a move for the superstar.

Neymar spoke to reporters on Thursday while on vacation in his home country saying, “We hope that Messi will stay in Barcelona with us, I expect that he will sign a new deal soon.”

The Barcelona president had confirmed that talks are scheduled to begin after the new year on an improved deal fo Leo Messi which eased some of the fears that the Nou Camp faithful expressed towards the management.

The Argentine is one of the highest-paid players in the world and it would be difficult to improve upon an already expensive contract. Several felt the club did not have the necessary finances to increase his wages with Neymar and Suarez already receiving bumper new deals this year.

But it looks like the club will negotiate a deal with their most prized asset and hope to finalize it by the end of April 2017. Messi recently lost out to Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or by a huge margin of votes but showed no signs of letting that slow him down with an exceptional performance in the Catalan derby last week, scoring one and setting up two of Barcelona’s 4 goals against Espanyol.

Neymar happy with his season so far

Neymar's 2016 has not been the most pleasant. The Brazilian is still under investigation by the Spanish government for tax evasion. His performances have also not been found satisfactory by critics but that has not fazed the 24-year-old.

He has been in fine form for the national team and feels he has been performing well despite not having scored that many goals. “I am very happy with the season I'm having so far, even with few goals.They will happen naturally. I am very happy with the assists, and I want to help the team in the best way I can” said the winger.

He and Messi will now enjoy a well deserved Christmas break. Barcelona are set to resume their domestic campaign next year.