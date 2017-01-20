Twitter reacts to Barcelona's 1-0 win against Real Sociedad
All the best tweets/GIFS from last night's game
Barcelona could finally put their Anoeta jinx to rest as they overcame Real Sociedad 1-0 in a hard-fought first leg of the Copa Del Rey quarterfinal. The win saw Barcelona win for the first time at Anoeta since 7 years.
The Catalan giants looked set for another frustrating night, but Neymar managed to earn a penalty and convert it to give Barcelona a valuable lead heading into the second leg. Twitter users as always were out in full force with most of them thankful that the Blaugrana could finally end their horrible run against Sociedad.
Here are the best tweets/GIFS from the game:
Seven years is a long time!
Haha, Ronaldo was still at Manchester United when Barcelona last won at the Anoeta
Is Anoeta tougher than the Santiago Bernabeu?
Real Madrid fans certainly think Neymar dives a lot
But, there is no denying Neymar’s impact in the Copa Del Rey
Class from Leo Messi:
This picture is for all the Barcelona fans out there
One recommendation: Please turn on the volume and watch this hilarious GIF :P
The Sevilla coach has no doubt as to who the best player in the world is
However, the Sociedad defence did manage to keep the Argentine maestro away from the goals last night
But, Messi being Messi was still mesmerising defences!