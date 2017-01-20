Twitter reacts to Barcelona's 1-0 win against Real Sociedad

Barcelona finally won at the Anoeta!

Barcelona could finally put their Anoeta jinx to rest as they overcame Real Sociedad 1-0 in a hard-fought first leg of the Copa Del Rey quarterfinal. The win saw Barcelona win for the first time at Anoeta since 7 years.

The Catalan giants looked set for another frustrating night, but Neymar managed to earn a penalty and convert it to give Barcelona a valuable lead heading into the second leg. Twitter users as always were out in full force with most of them thankful that the Blaugrana could finally end their horrible run against Sociedad.

1 - El Barcelona have defeated Real Sociedad at Anoeta for the 1st time since May 2007 (2-0 in La Liga), with Frank Rijkaard. Relief. pic.twitter.com/MUgfvBbmK7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 19, 2017

Last time Barca won at Anoeta, real madris fans were still supporting man Utd



pic.twitter.com/dus2BSfYtv — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 19, 2017

Barcelona fans celebrate a win at Anoeta man than they celebrate a win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Says a lot. — R.H (@RamziH91) January 19, 2017

Neymar has won 19 penalties for Barcelona, at least six more than any other La Liga player since 2013/14 (all comps). pic.twitter.com/QiqZ8waITf — RMadridBabe (@RMadridBabe) January 19, 2017

Neymar for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey:



17 appearances

14 goals

3 assists

W15 L2#SociedadFCB pic.twitter.com/t3WCxQhC8S — NEYMARSTATS (@NeymarStats) January 19, 2017

Image: Leo Messi telling Neymar to take the penalty.#CopaFCB pic.twitter.com/Bo1UUTOA6o — The Catalan Giant (@TheCataIanGiant) January 19, 2017

We always have the best to teach the best..

pic.twitter.com/CN2YsDJNu8 — Neymar Jr. (@NeyMarvellous) January 19, 2017

Advantage Barcelona! Messi and his men look set to progress in the Copa del Rey after beating Real Sociedad 1-0 pic.twitter.com/YwaIfBw77e — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 19, 2017

Jorge Sampaoli (Sevilla coach): "To compare Messi to the rest, is like comparing a good policeman to Batman" pic.twitter.com/nW8VFOssrP — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) January 20, 2017

Messi’s scoring streak for Barcelona has come to an end. Before today he had scored in 7 consecutive games for the club, netting 8 goals — MESSISTATS (@MessiStats_) January 19, 2017

But, Messi being Messi was still mesmerising defences!