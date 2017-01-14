Neymar’s son joins Barcelona football school FCB Escola

FCB Escola is Barcelona's football academy for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18.

Neymar and his son, Davi Lucca

What’s the story?

One always expects their child to emulate them once they reach a certain age. Hence, it is only natural for footballers to hope that their children would go on to become football players just like them. In a bid to make his son walk in his own footsteps, Brazilian superstar Neymar has enrolled his son, Davi Lucca, at FCB Escola, a program funded by Barcelona that trains young kids.

Some months ago, FCB Escola launched a course that could only have the children of the players and the club employees join in it. Among them, the sons of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique were registered in the training camp.

In case you didn’t know…

The training sessions take place behind closed doors and only the parents allowed to attend it. The sessions are played every Monday and Thursday near the mini Estadi. The kids have a fun time playing games and doing exercises that are meant to enhance the skills of the young kids.

The likes of Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, and Luis Suarez’s partner, Sofi, visit often to see their little ones in action. Their other halves, Shakira, Messi himself and Luis Suarez have attended several sessions themselves. On Thursday, Neymar himself was accompanied by some of his friends to watch his son, Lucca, train with the rest of the kids.

The heart of the matter

The reason for such an initiative is to enhance the abilities of the kids from a very young age itself. They are taught the very basics with the ball, the control-pass being the primary module of learning. The famous rondos aren’t yet imparted on the kids.

What’s next?

It is impossible to opine now whether or not the kids would go on to become footballers like their fathers once they grow up.

However, the initiative is a very noble one as it allows kids to have the tendency to play the game from a very young age and enjoy every aspect of it.

Sportskeeda’s take

It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of these kids go on to emulate their fathers and play football as professionals. Who knows, one of them might just go on to be the next Lionel Messi – and that would mean that Barca would have a successor who was planted right within the roots of the club.