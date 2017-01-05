Nissin NDTV Cup Noodles Manchester United Soccer School to make India bow

A fantastic opportunity for young talented footballers in India.

by Press Release News 05 Jan 2017, 13:53 IST

A great chance for youngsters to showcase their talent

LEH LEH Sports is delighted to invite football players aged 13-17 for the Nissin NDTV Cup Noodles Manchester United Soccer School!

A fantastic opportunity - this is your chance to be selected as one of the most promising young Indian football players by the Manchester United Soccer School coaches. Not just that - you could be one of the lucky players to win a tour of the historic stadium "Old Trafford" along with the opportunity to experience a matchday live.

And the best part of it all - it is completely free of cost. In fact, if selected, you will be flown to Bangalore and put up for the finals. And get trained by the MUSS coaches themselves alongside fantastic players from all around the country! Don't miss this chance, sign up to book your spot today!

Sign up here – soccerschool.lehlehsports.com

Program details

This is an initiative presented by Nissin & NDTV to reach out to 13-17-year-old football enthusiasts. Trials will be held in 6 different cities across India. Selected players from each city will get the opportunity to participate in an all-expenses-paid soccer clinic in Bangalore where they will be trained by Cup Noodles Manchester United Soccer School coaches. 4 of the best players will win an all expenses paid trip to England to get a tour of their Stadium - Old Trafford and to watch a match live.

Participation

This is open to all footballers in the 13-17 year age group. Trials are free of cost so register as soon as possible. Registrations are on first come first serve basis. First 150 players to register will be selected for the trials. School IDs are necessary. Anyone born between 1st Jan 2000 and 1st Jan 2004 is eligible to participate in the trials.

Format

1-day trials will be held in 6 cities to select the best football talent in the 13-17 age category.

Players divided into 3 pools – goalkeepers, attackers & defenders. The best 5 players from each city will be flown to Bangalore for the finals.

There will be mentor coaches including a former Indian national player who will implement a pre-defined trials module across all cities, pass the players through drills and select the top players from each city.

Schedule

City Trials - Dates & Venues

14th Jan - Guwahati, N.F Railway Football Ground, Pandu

15th Jan - Kolkata, Bidhanagar Mun Sports Academy, Saltlake City

21st Jan - Chennai, venue tbc by 7th Jan

22nd Jan - Bangalore, Iblitz Sports, 71/2, Bhognahalli Rd, Panathur

28th Jan - Mumbai, AstroPark, Raghuvanshi Mills

29th Jan - Delhi, venue tbc by 7th Jan

FINALE in Bangalore for selected players

2nd-5th February 2017

Reporting Time - 9 AM

Venue - Iblitz Sports Club, 71/2, Bhognahalli Road, Panathur, Bengaluru

This will feature workshops and interactive sessions with the Manchester United Soccer School coaches for selected players and coaches from all across India. An 11 a side final match between the selected players from all cities. And a special surprise for the players. Travel and accommodation details will be shared with selected players post the city legs.

Football clinic for selected players -

Shortlisted participants to be brought to Bangalore. Football Clinic for the chosen 30 players from the 6 cities will be run by the Manchester Coaches in Bangalore during the finale.

5 coaches from each city will be flown to Bangalore for a clinic with the Manchester United Soccer School Coaches. The objective of this interactive session is to guide Indian coaches about modern methods of coaching. MUSS coaches will share their experiences, run a special module to enhance the skills of local coaches.

The clinic will take place in between 2nd-5th February 2017. These coaches will be flown in from the respective home cities to Bangalore & will be put up for 2 nights in a hotel close to the venue.

Opening ceremony followed by an 11-a-side Final Match (squads of 15 each) between the final 30 players will be held and Winners & Runners Up Medals will be awarded.

4 players who would be selected to go to Manchester United for a day to get a match day experience and take a tour of the stadium.