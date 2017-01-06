One club XI: Best team comprising players who have stayed loyal to their club

The best football team comprising players who have stayed true to their respective clubs.

by samyak.bharthur Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 23:43 IST

Ceni was one of Sao Paulo’s greatest ever players

In the footballing world, it is a rare sight to see players stay loyal to a single club for long durations of time, because, currently, money does seem to make the world go round.

This is the era where the moolah is all that matters; many superstars have shown that it isn’t just about getting to play, it’s also about how much their pockets get filled. And this is exactly what has led to heartbreaking big money transfers that include the likes of Oscar, Witsel, Pogba, Zlatan (who will perennially remain on lists like this) and Higuain

But even after accepting that there are only a handful of such footballers, here is the best team that consists of these rare gems.

Goalkeeper: Rogerio Ceni

The Brazilian shot-stopper was not only brilliant between the sticks, but was also the highest goalscorer for a goalkeeper. With 1197 appearances for Sao Paulo F.C he has put the ball in the back of the net 131 times.

Free kicks and penalties were a cakewalk for him. Sao Paulo always looked to the keeper for a goal from dead ball situations, which he could almost always guarantee. Players of this type are rechercé, and combining his goalscoring abilities along with exceptional goalkeeping prowess completes the package for an inimitable shot stopper.