Patrice Evra left out of Juventus squad; fuels rumours of move to Manchester United

Evra is said to be unhappy with the limited playing opportunities at Juventus.

Evra was at Manchester United between 2006 and 2014

What’s the story?

Former Manchester United player, Patrice Evra has been left out of the squad for Juventus’ match against Bologna tonight. This comes amid rumours that the Frenchman is set to leave the club since he feels that he has not been given enough opportunities under current manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Italian outlet, Calciomercato have claimed that Evra will decide on his future destination in the next day or so and wants to return back to United, even though new boss Mourinho has said that there will be no new defenders coming in.



In case you didn’t know...

Patrice Evra became one of the most decorated left backs in the world in Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. Largely loved by the fans, the Frenchman spent 8 seasons at the club and won 5 league titles along with one Champions League title.

The player was a favourite of Sir Alex Ferguson and played a key role in the first team. A year after the Scottish manager’s retirement, Evra moved to Italian giants Juventus on a two-year contract in 2014. The transfer fee was a measly £1.2m, but Juventus got a solid proven player in return.

The heart of the matter

Evra’s next destination has been a source of much speculation. This comes after the player has been in and out of the Juventus squad and is said to be dissatisfied with the kind of role he is playing at the club. Now that he has been left out of the squad again, the rumours have only been fueled.

The player is trying to push for a move to former club Manchester United but a transfer to Valencia looks more likely given their interest in him.

What next?

It remains to be seen how the saga will ultimately unfold. We know for a fact that Evra is not happy at the Bianconeri and is keen on making the switch. The player will soon be touching the age of 36 and is in the last stages of his playing career.

Top clubs will surely not be very interested considering his age and limited abilities. There have been links that the player has been offered a coaching role at United by current manager Mourinho.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The player’s next destination completely depends on his future aspirations. If the player wants to still play football, he will at some stage have to compromise on the level of the club that he joins next.

However, a coaching role at Manchester United could very well be possible since the management and the fans would love to have their former fan favourite join the coaching staff.