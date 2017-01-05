Manchetser United transfer rumour: Patrice Evra wants to return to England and end career at Old Trafford

Former teammate Rio Ferdinand also sparked speculation with a suggestive post on social media platform Instagram earlier yesterday.

Evra enjoyed a successful 8-year spell at United

What’s the story?

According to a report in the Metro, Patrice Evra has reportedly told his close friends that he wants to return to former club Manchester United and end his career in England. Former teammate Rio Ferdinand also sparked the speculation with a suggestive post on social media platform Instagram earlier yesterday.

Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! #MUFC A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:48am PST

In case you didn’t know…

Evra enjoyed a successful stint at Manchester United before leaving for Juventus in 2014. He spent eight years at the Old Trafford club and forged a formidable partnership with Ferdinand in United’s defence. In Italy, he helped the Old Lady to win back-to-back Scudettos and reach the final of the 2015 Champions League.

During his spell with the Red Devils, Evra won 15 trophies including one Champions League trophy. The Frenchman was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad that won five Premier League titles since 2006.

The heart of the matter

Evra has lost his first team place this season to the Brazilian full-back, Alex Sandro at Juventus. He has started only nine games so far in the season, six of them being the group stage fixtures of the Champions League. With the lack of first team action, the 35-year-old is apparently frustrated at the Turin-based club.

With Luke Shaw’s persistent injury concerns, both Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian have failed to perform consistently at left-back. Ashley Young is not a left-back and Marcos Rojo has certainly shown that he is a more abled centre-back than a full back.

What next?

Although Jose Mourinho has previously stated that they would only sign long-term targets in the winter transfer window, the left back position is indeed an area of concern.

Evra, who has only 18 months remaining in his contract with the Old Lady, could be the ideal person to fill in for the remainder of the season. Shaw could take over next season after properly recovering from his injury problems.

Sportskeeda’s take

Evra remains a favourite with the United fans even now. He has often expressed his love for the club through his posts on social media platforms. If indeed he returns to Old Trafford, United fans will welcome him back with open hands and shower him with all the adoration and love. It could be beneficial for the club as well, as Evra certainly has not lost his touch.