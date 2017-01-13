Paul Pogba makes social media history by getting his own emoji on Twitter

The 23-year-old Manchester United midfielder was honoured in a very unique way

by Rohit Viswanathan News 13 Jan 2017, 23:22 IST

Another feather in his cap

What’s the story?

You know you have made it in life when you get your own emoji on twitter. Well, Paul Pogba did just that on Friday as twitter acknowledged his social media power by creating a limited edition emoji with his portrait.

Not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo can boast of this accomplishment. The timing of the emoji couldn’t be any better with Manchester United playing Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Here is Pogba’s tweet with his new emoji:

Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji thanks twitter for emojing me, let's

have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd @Adidas #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/hDNy64AUpt — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Paul Pogba is one of the many footballers who are highly active on Social Media but he seems to have gained mastery over the Twitterverse. He has over 3 million followers on twitter which is not much when compared to the likes of Ronaldo and Messi but is still a respectable number of fans.

He will only garner even more followers with his new found emoji fame on the social media site.

The heart of the matter

Paul Pogba’s twitter handle is well known for it’s unique and entertaining content. But the reason behind the special emoji goes beyond the £89 million man. Supporters of the club have been urged to tweet with the Pogba emoji as often as they can before the big game against Liverpool.

The emoji will be available until the 5th of February. The bespoke image can be activated on a tweet by using the #pogba in the same. The United twitter account are also rumoured to have something special in store when he scores a goal.

What’s next?

Manchester United’s next game is arguably the biggest of their season so far. The Red Devils face arch enemies Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday night looking to close the gap between themselves and their rivals.

Paul Pogba will surely have an important role to play in the match and after a slow start, the Frenchman seems to have found his feet at the club. United actually go into the game as favourites with Liverpool having been in poor form in their previous two games.

Sportkeeda’s take

Most people will be happy with the new emoji especially Pogba but one person in particular who might no enjoy so much and that will be Zlatan Ibrahimovic because this is the sort of thing you expect him to have.

But I’m sure the big man will be happy for him considering how good their friendship is.