Real Madrid transfer rumour: Paulo Dybala agrees move to Los Blancos

@falsewinger by Sripad News 03 Jan 2017, 11:39 IST

Off to Madrid?

What’s the story?

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Argentine striker is said to be keen on moving to the Bernabeu after Higuain took over the role of the main striker at Juventus.

Dybala is yet to agree on a new deal at Juventus and when asked about the contract situation he said: “I haven’t signed anything yet. We will see what happens.” This came just right after Juventus’ defeat to AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

In case you didn’t know...

Dybala is considered one of the brightest prospects in world football and is a target for several top clubs in the world. The 23-year-old has been hailed as the next big thing in world football by Leo Messi and several other footballers.

Juventus signed the Argentine in 2015 from Palermo for just €32 million - beating the likes of Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona. The striker has managed to score 22 goals in 44 league appearances for the Old Lady.

He was given the #21 jersey upon signing for the Turin club and was later handed the #10 jersey after Pogba left for Manchester United. The iconic #10 jersey has been worn by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero for the Serie A champions.

The heart of the matter

Mundo Deportivo reports that Dybala will eventually sign the new contract at Juventus but only so that it has a release clause which Real Madrid can activate soon. The 23-year-old striker has assured Florentino Perez he will move to Real Madrid according to the Spanish publication.

Juventus signed Dybala for €32 million in the summer of 2015 but would demand at least £100 million from Real Madrid. The Turin side sold Paul Pogba for a whopping £89.4 million in the summer to Manchester United - 4 years after signing him for free!

Real Madrid are looking for a young striker to partner up front with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Karim Benzema has been inconsistent for the Los Blancos and Zidane is reportedly ready to let him go.

Future looks bright

What’s next?

Dybala might eventually sign the new contract offered by Juventus but as Mundo Deportivo reported, it might just be to increase his price. He is also a target for Barcelona and a tug-of-war for the striker is very likely to happen.

Real Madrid would be more than happy to offer a world record fee for the forward and might also chip in James Rodriguez or Karim Benzema as a sweetener. Rodriguez has already come out and said that he's looking to leave the La Liga side soon.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Dybala is a fantastic striker who's got pace, skills and eye for goal. He can become one of the world's best in the near future.

Juventus would try their best to keep hold of their prized asset but eventually things would end up like in the case of Paul Pogba - the club will have to sell the player when he himself wants the move to happen.