Pedro claims current Chelsea side most dominant unit he has ever featured in

Pedro was part of a dominant Barcelona side that won 5 League titles over a period of 7 years

Chelsea attacker and former Barcelona man, Pedro has claimed that Chelsea’s recent form has been so dominant that he cannot even recall the best of Barcelona sides he has featured in ever being this good. Chelsea have enjoyed a purple patch over the last few months and have now won 11 consecutive league games to equal their all-time record of consecutive league wins and currently sit atop the Premier League table, ahead of Liverpool by six points.

Such has been their glorious run over the recent time that, Pedro, who was part of a dominant Barcelona side that won 5 League titles over a period of 7 years, brushing aside teams year after year, believes that he has never been on a run like the one at Chelsea.

Speaking to the media, the Spanish superstar said, “I definitely haven’t been on a run like this here at Chelsea and I can’t think of one in my career that’s been this long. Last year, we didn’t manage to win games on the bounce, so let’s hope we can keep this going.

“It’s the daily work we put in during training that is helping to bring the best form from us and we’ve grown in confidence, both mentally and physically. That’s why we have won so many games in a row.”

The former Barcelona man went on to add, “We train hard, both tactically and physically, but we do a lot of ball work as well, work on bringing the ball out. I think that’s enabling us to get better and also work better as a team. We feel strong because we’re all in a good vein of form at the moment.

“It helps when players can come in, such as Cesc Fabregas, Willian or Nathaniel Chalobah. It’s great because we all have the same objective, we all want to win game.”

Chelsea’s fortunes have taken a turn for the better since the newly appointed manager Antonio Conte decided to switch back to his preferred 3-4-3 formation at the start of October and the results have been phenomenal. The side has scored 25 goals since the start of October and have conceded a mere 2 goals, which has strengthened their position at the top of the League table.

The previous 4 Chelsea sides that have been at the top of the League table going into Christmas have gone on to claim the title. Come May and given their dominant performances since Conte made the tactical switch, it is hard to see anybody beating Chelsea to the winner’s podium this season.